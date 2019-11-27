Citizens assembly: towards a politics of ‘considered judgement’. Part 2

Citizens assemblies are flavour of the month at the moment, but we should be thinking much more fundamentally about the particular problems we face and the institutional designs we need in order to help solve that problem. Not just thinking citizens’ assemblies will solve all our ills.

RB: What many of us who are concerned with the state of our democracies are trying to work out is what does it mean to “go back to the people”, if you rule out a repeat binary referendum that only ends up leaving at least half the population bitterly disappointed? How can you go back to the people inclusively?

Here, the citizens assembly holds attractions that are surely not confined to the ability to take a clearly defined problem and resolve it through deliberation. So let me just try and push back on your question mark over the role of a citizens assembly in a national debate or conversation.

You ask for a clear task, and there are many calls for clarity of outcome in the ongoing Brexit furore. Usually these calls for a clear outcome are uncomfortably closely related to the ‘winner take all’ emphasis in the knock-out battle which is first past the post – a binary tug-of-war in which the strongest wins.

But whatever the result of Brexit, instead of this ‘clarity’, isn’t it the case that what we need is a coming together of the different sides, with the patience to listen to each other, and precisely a will to find a solution that is in the common interests of people across the UK?

Couldn’t a rolling regional and national programme of assemblies, composed randomly but with the proportion of leave and remain voters reflecting the first referendum result, respect that verdict much better by arriving together at a clear set of priority issues for each area. And wouldn’t this really help to inform the parliamentary process and the years of negotiation of the political settlement with the EU that lie ahead.

We would argue that that set of considered judgements would be much closer to ‘taking back control’ democratically than any ‘winner take all’ result could ever be.

This is why we are so interested in the Irish Citizens Assembly, not because it solves everything, but because it really seems to create a space for consensus-building. Actually being able to show that you can belong to a community for a short time and can get things sorted – is very precious isn’t it? It shows people another way of belonging. It boosts our confidence. And this ‘belonging’ is all too rare in a society of fragmented cultures, polarising communication, and isolated people.

Finally, it raises for me this question that we didn’t really go into before: how was it that the Irish Assembly, as a set piece as you say, seemed to help to create a better public debate in Ireland? Is there some relationship between the synergy in the room, the size and cohesion of the constituency which is at stake, the media coverage, which allows it to give people a unique glimpse of a different, more considered way for them to deal with such difficult issues?

GS: I’m not sure I can answer your question about Ireland. You’d need to talk to someone who was more intimately involved in the Assembly and the broader public debate it helped initiate. There is though a difference between the specific question of the constitutional status of abortion and same sex marriage and broader concerns about the ‘future of democracy’. (Although I am sure that for many people in Ireland those two things are connected. ) These are issues where there was public recognition that they needed to be dealt with.

Part of the problem with the broader issues of political identity is that people don’t necessarily think of them as issues that need to be dealt with. You and I might see them that way. But they are not so substantial that people can really grab hold of them in the same way as specific policy or constitutional issues.

RB: Say in the north-west of England, or in Wales, if people were offered the chance – “we need some of you randomly selected within a demographic range, after these three years of Brexit stalemate, to come together now and talk about what really matters to you for the future of your region? ” – do you think both the participants and the audience for that regional or national event would feel that was too insubstantial a question?

GS: No I think that could still work. The issue is – you are asking these people to give up a lot of their time. What is your promise to them? In a sense we had this problem with the Brexit Assembly in Manchester in 2017. What is the relationship to power, to political change, for the participant?

RB: Yes, and as you said, you came up with a very interesting complication there in your outcomes, which was that a set of recommendations that were no good at all as a negotiating base with the EU were nevertheless a very interesting set of recommendations…

GS: Exactly. So what I go back to is this – will you get the kind of engagement you want when there is no clear relationship between the discussions and any political authority? With the Brexit Assembly in 2017, I think we hit a moment when people wanted to talk about Brexit, even though we could not promise a link to political decision making. Can you imagine!