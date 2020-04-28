Covid19: a checkmate of the West?

The magnitude of the differences between how deeply Covid-19 has hit various parts of the world and its comparison with the results of past pandemics (SARS, EBOLA, even HIV, whose tolls were concentrated in Africa or Asia) does, indeed, indicate that something has profoundly changed. The virus is haunting with surgical precision the countries which have been the founders (and largest shareholders) of the institutions (IMF, the NATO, the European Union) around which the twentieth century global order has been organized, and the costs in human lives is paralleled by a proportionate economic damage, as the USA economy is projected to shrink by 6% in 2020, and the Euro area by 7.5% in 2020 (IMF).

Conversely, the rest of the world seem to be doing much better. India and Africa seem to have been largely spared (combined they recorded less casualties than Croatia). China – the country where the pandemic started, may be winning (as The Economist acknowledged last week): after one month, the total lockdown policy resulted in a steep reduction in the curve of cases and deaths and the country is the first to fully restore transportation and manufacturing.

Welfare superpowers

This may change permanently the equilibrium between social and political systems which are competing for global leadership. The outcome sounds like a paradox because the West is still the area of the globe enjoying two thirds of what is spent on healthcare and life science. Public expenditure on health is, according to OECD data, almost 10,000 USD per person in the USA, circa 3,500 in the EU, just a little bit more than 300 in China. 19 out of the 20 largest pharmaceutical companies are either American or European, and Angela Merkel has repeatedly reminded us that one of the EU’s greatest prides is to be the world Welfare superpower.

The real, fundamental question is: how can it be that the richest, most protected portion of the world, is losing a war which is fought on the front line of hospitals and of each household?

One possible response is that we may be facing a contradiction between personal freedom and the sense of community that tragedies like COVID19 make us rediscover. The sheer limits of individualism seem all of a sudden now much more evident.

We are discovering that there may be a trade-off between the interests of the community we belong to and some of the freedoms that have defined our “style of life” (as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, calls it). It seems that, unexpectedly, freedom of movement within Europe (the Schengen area), protection of personal data (privacy), freedom of enterprise and of trade, may have made us more vulnerable.