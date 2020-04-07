COVID’s borders: between peer-to-peer surveillance and the “common good"

In fact, more than the tracking tools per se, what is telling is the consensus around it and the desire for surveillance. Moreover, in Italy, together with top-down control combining deployment of drones, digital control and police patrolling in the street, many people engage in what might be called peer-to-peer surveillance: by which I mean the surveillance enacted by citizens towards other citizens, towards neighbours who do not respect the disciplinary restrictions imposed by the government. Many people have in fact been reported on to the police by their neighbours who spotted them running or walking in the street. Together with that, social media are full of images and videos of citizens who violated the restrictions and who had thereby offended and been found out by people watching from their balconies.

Ultimately, power produces pleasure; and, we should add, surveillance does as well. However, in critically analysing the popular consensus for control and citizens’ engagement in peer-to-peer surveillance we should not fall into the trap of the ‘state of exception’ narrative. The point is not that these are exceptional measures, part of the totalitarian drive that comentators concerned with this narrative warn against. Rather, despite their (protracted) temporariness, these modes of “policing from below” will definitively shape and alter future social relationships: your neighbours today might be “untori” (corona spreaders); and when the corona-crisis will be over, they might turn into irresponsible citizens. And the same might happen to you too.

Whose (collective) responsibility ?

By keeping people’s attention on the present moment, it is important to notice the public narrative in which peer-to-peer surveillance is situated: indeed, the argument goes, if citizens do not accept surveillance and control, they are against collective responsibility and the common good. As if the former (surveillance) must be the way to protect the latter (common good), and only the acceptance of one could be a guarantee of the other.

Yet, this sine qua non opposition is predicated upon a taken-for-granted idea of civic responsibility. In fact, what does “collective responsibility” stand for in this context? The panoply of punitive measures for those who violate the lockdown restrictions reveals an individualisation of guilt that we find at play also through peer-to-peer surveillance interventions. Thus, the bodily presence in the street becomes the source of suspicion: everyone can be the “untore” (corona spreader), both in a conscious or unconscious way.

It is the responsibility of us all, and of each of us to curb the virus infection. This might be true, and social distancing should of course be respected at this moment in time. But, firstly, it is not through police actions that collective responsibility and common good are created. New bordering and racialising mechanisms are enforced behind the sheer opposition between “life” and “death”, which conceal the deepening of economic and social hierarchies.

Second, if everyone is deemed to be responsible faced with the current context and therefore “irresponsible” if they do not follow the rules – actually what the corona-crisis unveils is the dramatic condition to which the Italian public health system has been reduced. As the political economist Andrea Fumagalli demonstrates, over the last few years the health public sector has been highly under-funded: 37 billions of euros cut in the last decade and the state’s expense per person dedicated to health is 97% less than in Germany. Just these numbers are enough to indicate that our hope cannot be to “return to normality” as soon as possible, but for a radical change in how health and care are provided and funded in the country.

While the government enforces punitive measures towards citizens – including up to 3 months of prison and a 3000 euros’ fine, with the new “crime of provoked epidemic” for those who transgress the quarantine – journalistic investigations have demonstrated that at the beginning of the pandemic some clinics did not report the presence of infected patients in order to further their business interests.

No discrimination?

At the same time that strict lockdown measures of mass house incarceration have been enforced, about 50% of the factories across the national territory are still open, with no health guarantees for the workers who are there on a daily basis.