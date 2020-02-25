Democracy and the populist idealism of right and left

Idealists, deliberation and the ‘people’s will’

From the Radical Left, George Monbiot, a Corbyn supporter, suggests ‘deliberative democracy’ as a complement to representative democracy. He argues that ‘the will of the people’ is a myth in the UK. British democracy ‘does not permit any popular engagement other than an election every few years, and a referendum every few decades’.

Representative democracy is adversarial and ‘a remarkably blunt instrument’. A ‘lively, meaningful democracy’ would achieve a balance between parliamentary and popular sovereignty.

‘Deliberative democracy’ brings citizens together to solve problems. He advocates creating deliberative forums such as in Porto Alegre, ‘The Better Reykjavik’ programme, the Irish citizens assembly on abortion law and Canada’s constitutional conventions.

These produced better, more considered and progressive policy outcomes. Citizen deliberation would lead to the expression of the ‘People’s Will’. This could inform or even decide policy.

Radical Idealists against democracy?

George Monbiot’s Radical Idealist critique of representative democracy and his championing of ‘deliberative democracy’ displays four persistent problems that Idealists have with democracy.

First, ‘deliberative democracy’ can be supported because it represents a fairer and more authentic process than representative democracy. This is debateable, but it is unfortunately undermined by Monbiot’s suggestion that it should be supported because it leads to Radical Idealist policies.

This raises the question as to whether the deliberative process can reach conclusions, such as on Brexit, that its Radical Idealist proponents disagree with? If it can’t, then is deliberative democracy a meaningful democracy or rigged to produce Idealist outcomes?

Or do deliberative democrats and populists agree that ‘real’ democracy only exists when it comes to conclusions that they agree with?

Second, the assumption that deliberation will lead to consensus and the ‘People’s Will’ is problematic. This is because it suggests an intolerant refusal to accept the persistence and legitimacy of pluralism and disagreement among the people.

Third, even if the ‘People’s Will’ can be discerned through the deliberative process, then what happens if, like direct democracy and the Brexit referendum, this clashes with the will of parliament?

Fourth, ‘deliberative democracy’ appears to reinforce ‘anti-politics’. There is no need for politicians and political judgement if a process has been found to express the ‘People’s Will’.

Ira Katznelson argues, ‘When backs are turned on legislative representation, when alternative instruments are deployed not as partners but as replacements for electoral competition and parliamentary lawmaking, and when the institutional dimensions of democracy grow hollow, the risk of illiberal authoritarianism grows.’

Radical Idealism and Brexit

Radical Idealists, of the left and right, are unable to anticipate, imagine or accept that people acting and deliberating in ‘good faith’ could come ‘rationally’ to different conclusions.

This failure is a key feature in the ‘debate’ between ‘Remainers’ and ‘Leavers’ over Brexit. Hardliners on either side cannot imagine why anyone could disagree with them. Each believes that they are justified by ‘democracy’ – parliamentary democracy or direct democracy – and the ‘People’s Will’ in dismissing the claims of their adversaries.