On the edges of democracy: mobilizing health and care as a common good

Weaponizing health security in Europe

To begin with, to discuss how the Covid-19 outbreak in Europe catalyzes autocratic tendencies that override ‘our rights’– we need to look at how these tendencies impact ‘the bottom.’ This means that the benchmark for autocratic tendencies is less those who are endowed with privileges, and more those without privileges or with very few: people working under precarious conditions, imperilled health circumstances or on an outright illegalized basis; homeless people, prisoners, people stranded in detention centers and camps, etc.

These people are already suffering from a deprivation of access to health and care infrastructure under ‘normal’ conditions. And the current situation aggravates this. Quarantine measures are meant to isolate people – one is meant to stay at home and work from home. But ‘isolation as health security’ only works for the privileged, those who can afford to cut all ties. After all, what does one do if one neither has a home nor can work from home? What if one is made to work despite being sick? What if one’s precarious or suspended rights are even further dismantled during the current ‘crisis’?

“Over the centuries, societies have shown a long history of making the effects of epidemic worse,” as Elise A. Mitchell writes. This means ‘worse’ in particular for those who are least prepared, least protected, and least capable of responding to the challenge. As Mitchell points out: “As a historian of slavery and medicine, I often come across bleak accounts of smallpox outbreaks that happened 200 to 500 years ago. Then as now, the poorest and least powerful people were usually at the greatest risk of infection – and the public-health measures of the time either neglected these people or actively harmed them.”

In Europe, these issues gain a particularly dramatic dimension in the context of asylum politics. Even though the right to asylum is key to the EU charter of fundamental rights – and, above all, to Europe’s self-understanding as a continent of human dignity – it has appeared increasingly hollow in recent years. The so-called ‘European migrant crisis in 2015’ and its political after-effects have made this apparent.

As if to underscore this troubling tendency, so-called push-backs were literally legalized through a court decision taken in Strasbourg on February 13, 2020. This gave the green light to border control practices that ignore the principle of non-refoulement that is part of customary international law and essential to framing the right to asylum.

This court decision – although almost entirely buried by the information flow about Covid-19 – should be considered and challenged in the present context, as it crucially underpins the seemingly non-appealable character of (structural) violence against those ‘at the bottom’ during the ‘corona crisis.’ Thus, when inquiring into autocratic tendencies currently proliferating in Europe, one needs to look at countries that are complicit in one way or another in upholding the EU border regime with its post-democratic Schengen system. There are more than 25 of them. Spain, Italy, and Greece are of particular relevance, because these are the countries that at one and the same time are contracted to protect the EU’s external borders and the European epicenters of the ‘corona crisis.’

Crisis management at the EU’s external borders

As the first country to orchestrate “national lockdown,” Italy presumably provides a rich case study here. With an echo of its unprocessed fascist history and neo-fascist and neo-nationalist movements, Italy’s “national lockdown” affects migrant projects in far-reaching ways, last but not least because the far-right is pressuring head of state Giuseppe Conteto resign “if he cannot defend borders.” Spain has followed Italy’s example and declared a state of emergency. This enables the deployment of exceptional politics, such as the closing of borders, including the “Gibraltar frontier” in order to “reduce coronavirus contagion.”