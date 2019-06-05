Europe is criminalizing humanitarian aid

My first night in jail was 21 August, 2018. Sharing my cell was an 18-year-old Afghan asylum seeker who was due for deportation to his dangerous country. It was not the kind of solidarity I had expected when I arrived on the Greek island of Lesvos nearly one year earlier.

I came to help with search and rescue operations at sea for asylum seekers within European waters. The next 106 days in a Greek jail taught me that human solidarity ends at Europe’s edge.

Lesvos, close to the Turkish coast, continues to be a primary entry point for asylum seekers, despite the terrors of the sea crossing and horrible conditions in the island’s main camp, Moria, where extreme hardship has caused children to attempt suicide.

When I arrived, I was unprepared for the depth of frustration, contradiction, and complexity in the situation for asylum seekers trapped here. I was more naive than I’d care to admit. But I had also not anticipated the incredible and tireless community, local and international, young and old, skilled and not-so-much, who work to help new arrivals and the thousands of people stuck in the sprawl of over-crowded camps.

A complementing environment

As a diver and first responder trained in maritime search and rescue, I joined the search and rescue branch of Emergency Response Centre International, a non-governmental humanitarian group, registered in Greece. I spent hundreds of hours searching for and responding to refugee boats in European waters. I helped develop standard operating procedures and coordinated both off- and on-shore training programmes available to all volunteers on the southern shore of Lesvos.

Crucially, we did not seek to supplant the authorities, but to complement their over-stretched services. All our activities were cooperative. We informed the port authorities of known refugee boats in the sea. We shared our resources, such as blankets, with vessels from FRONTEX, the European border agency, whose supplies were exhausted, and provided interpreters when the authorities had none.

Yet my colleagues and I are now being charged with felonies including espionage, assisting human-smuggling networks, membership of a criminal organisation, and money laundering. Our prison sentences could span into coming centuries. The smuggling charge alone carries a maximum sentence of 120 years.

One might expect a European member state to back up such grave charges with damning evidence, scrupulously collected. In fact, the police accused me of illegally assisting asylum seekers to come to Lesvos on a night I was actually at the London School of Economics for my graduation. The police allege that on another occasion, I failed to inform the coast guard of a refugee boat, even though cell tower records of my mobile phone traffic prove I called 112 – the official European emergency services – as well as the local office of the coast guard.

Our case files are rife with similar absurdities, but the basic problem is that even though the laws banning ‘illegal entry’ provide an explicit exemption for asylum seekers, the authorities ‘seek to criminalise saving lives,’ as Human Rights Watch said. Amnesty International and investigative journalists have reached similar conclusions.

Humanitarianism is not a crime. It is just necessary. We try to prevent drownings, to provide families with the dignity of clean clothing, to give children access to fun and learning, to support people with basic medical services. But not helping is becoming normalised in Europe.

Hostile environment

Populists throughout the EU have misdirected people’s legitimate economic fears by blaming those less fortunate than themselves. By blaming ‘migrants,’ we deny that any are ‘asylum seekers’, and implicitly deny our moral and legal duty to help all people in distress. Whether or not asylum seekers ultimately are granted asylum, following a just process, is up to the EU and its member states. But the incontrovertible fact is, nobody should ever be left to drown.