A feminist foreign policy for Spain

The International Center for Research on Women (ICRW) argues that “a feminist foreign policy is the policy of a state that defines its interaction with other states, as well as with movements and other non-state actors, in a manner that prioritizes peace, gender equality and environmental integrity, that enshrines the human rights of all.”

However, it is not possible to think that all countries that contemplate this feminist foreign policy articulate it in the same way or follow a single pattern. According to a comparative document on the foreign policies of Sweden, Canada and Mexico, published by esglobal, these three countries seem to agree on the difficulty of measuring the impact of the actions carried out.

Sweden’s and Canada’s flagship feminist policy is the defence of women’s reproductive rights. María Martín de Almagro, a professor of gender and politics in the Department of Political Science at the University of Montreal, points out that Canada’s inclusion of the vindication of women’s sexual and reproductive rights as a part of its policy is very positive. Mexico also mentions this, but its priority is gender-based violence, which is one of its biggest and more pressing problems.

Each is committed to promoting and increasing the participation of women in political institutions and leadership positions. Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy is criticized by Marie Lamensch, project coordinator at the Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies at Concordia University, who says that “this policy seems to instrumentalize women and female children, they are being used for some other purpose such as economic growth or the reduction of poverty”.

Elsewhere, Tatiana Telles, who specializes in gender and public policy from the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences in Mexico, says Sweden has a better implementation of gender sensitivity through all levels of government than Mexico. The positive side of Mexico's foreign policy is that it gives a voice to feminism with a different face; not just that with Western overtones, but in Spanish, rather than the Anglo-Saxon vision, she adds.

Essential elements

In its report ‘Feminist Foreign Policy: A Framework’, the ICRW identifies a number of issues to address. These include articulating the goal of adopting a feminist foreign policy given the specific context of the government, i.e. setting the principles and priorities between domestic and foreign policies to ensure balance and consistency, as well as defining the true meaning of a feminist foreign policy and measuring its scope. Other issues include promoting horizontal approaches to integrate gender-sensitive measures into policy and program initiatives; establishing and determining the expected results, such as how to address them and defining the benchmarks; outlining an implementation plan that includes resources, representation and inclusion, as well as a reporting schedule; developing the capacities of the actors involved; and, finally, involving other actors such as activists, feminist groups and movements, etc.

So far, we have the theories, the elements, the political will and the knowledge of what others are doing. Now, how is Spain going to set it in motion?

Spain’s on its way

Spain’s new ‘Strategy for External Action’ includes the active promotion of gender equality as a cross-cutting principle and a fundamental axis of Spanish foreign policy. This approach will be developed, according to the Feminist International Assistance Policy Handbook, based on five principles: a transformational approach, committed leadership, ownership, inclusive participation and alliance-building, and intersectionality and diversity.

To set Spain’s feminist foreign policy in motion, a series of instruments will be used, such as mainstreaming gender sensitivity in foreign policy, bilateral and regional diplomacy, multilateral and public diplomacy, the European Union, international cooperation for sustainable development, consular protection and assistance, and equality policies within the country’s foreign service.