France: how come the Black Bloc never get arrested?

Then again an informer, a renegade, a whistleblower might appear to convincingly spill the beans.

Witnesses from that day on the Place d’Italie have spoken of seeing people dressed Black bloc style filtering out through police lines. But no journalistic organisation has yet put the serious effort in to uncover what has being going on, to track and trace it all on camera, so that the “Well, they would say that wouldn’t they” riposte can be put to bed once and for all.

Institutional discrimination

My approach has been a bit different. After years of working for a statutory commission set up to explore the shadowy world of institutional discrimination, I have been as interested in what does not happen as in what does. Take the two in turn.

The ‘what has happened’ is the presence of a small group, never more than 200 or so, who hide their identities head to toe in black clothing, their faces obscured by a hood drawn tight and a scarf. They gather at the front of a demonstration, not all demonstrations, but since their first appearance at the rallies against the drive by Macron’s predecessor François Hollande to neuter trade union power they have been there for protests defending union rights and those called by the Gilets jaunes.

In addition to tossing stones, bottles and, on a few occasions, firebombs at the police, they smashed bus stop shelters, street advertising displays and the windows of premises such as branches of banks or assurance companies. They also left behind a trail of tags with anarchist signs and “anti-capitalist” slogans. All good material for the TV crews and press cameras.

‘What does not happen’ is two things. On the one hand, this group of activists, supposedly motivated by an intense political hatred of the symbols of capitalist power, somehow has consistently resisted the temptation to go into action other than when they could do so along the route of a trade union rally against Macron’s reforms or a Gilets jaunesprotest.

On the other hand, this small group of individuals somehow regularly disappeared back into the urban undergrowth having done their dirty work. The police, often present in thousands, with their spy drones, motorcycle fast reaction squads, plain clothes operatives amid the demonstrators and all the support of the intelligence services tapping emails, social network exchanges and mobile phones, could not simply put a stop to them. The shopper in the Place d’Italiewas spot on with her question.

Plain sight

As Oscar Wilde might have had it in this context, to have one rally wrecked by the Black blocs is a misfortune, to have the lot transformed into scenes of mayhem looks not like carelessness, but like a deliberate ploy on the part of Lallement and those he serves.

For the truth is all has been happening in plain sight. It has been there on the TV screens, on the net, in countless films by journalists or by members of the public. These show police brutality not in the process of arresting the few hooligans (whether they are hotheads or provocateurs) but in punishing those who choose to express their opposition to Macron and his policies.

Back on 1 December 2018 a squad of riot police smashed their way into a Burger King bar near the Arc de Triomphe, their commander shouting the French equivalent of “Bring ‘em out, smack ‘em up”. Cameras caught the officers truncheoning defenceless individuals lying on the floor. On the net you can see a video by a Gilet jaune as she makes her way with others through clouds of tear gas to seek shelter in the bar, and hear her screams as the riot police break in. TV film still out there shows the repeated beatings. It is a tiny microcosm of Place d’Italie a year later. Four police officers were finally taken before the judges for all of this while I was finishing this piece.

While the lawyer for Priscillia Ludosky and Faouzi Lellouche was finalising the case against Lallement, other things were afoot in the world of legal affairs, things that help you understand the feeling behind that unfurling of public anger in the closing months of 2018 when, driving around the country, it seemed as if every roundabout had its brazier attended by a few dozen protesters, and any town of any size had a weekly protest rally.

The special Prosecutor for Public Finance had made a remark before a parliamentary inquiry about their role in preparing the case against the former right wing prime minister, François Fillon caught fiddling nearly two million Euros out of public funds by falsely declaring that his partner, Penelope, had been working for him as a parliamentary assistant. There had, the prosecutor said, been “pressure” from above in the judicial hierarchy.

Parliamentarians on the right jumped up and down in indignation. The prosecutor, they had long claimed, had acted with indecent haste. Fillon was running in the 2017 presidential campaign and, but for the scandal, had had a chance of winning. Normally, cases like his take years. One bunch of ministers from the 1990s was only sentenced in June 2020 over an extraordinary scam involving retro-commissions on submarine sales to Pakistan that were then used to finance the right’s election campaigns. Had Fillon’s case similarly stalled, he could have been in the Elysée rather than Macron.

As things stand, the Fillons are due to get their verdict on June 29. Was the case against them rigged as a result of political pressure? Hardly, as the evidence is all there in the files of the French parliament. And yet, and yet, that same prosecutor had been handling another investigation over Macron’s closest advisor, Alexis Kohler, and his family links to the giant MSC shipping and cruise company. Kohler was carefully discrete about these links while he was a senior government official who just happened to have a role in a system that offered fancy loans to MSC and built its ships.

While we were all absorbing the news about the “pressure” over Fillon, the investigative website Mediapart revealed that a first report for the prosecutor on Kohler had been devastating, but that his lawyers then organised a round of testimonials. One that landed on the prosecutor’s desk was signed “Emmanuel Macron”. The report was edited, all criticism of Kohler removed and any question of a court appearance vanished.

Another who gave a testimonial was Pierre Moscovici, Finance Minister when Macron was just advisor in the Elysée, and then European Commissioner for economics and finance. A week or so before the Mediapart story broke, Emmanuel Macron nominated him to the position of First President of the Cour des comptes, the body that checks on how public money in France is spent. Kohler had been the one running Moscovici’s office.

It all makes those swirling clouds of teargas, that ear-splitting crack of grenades de désencerclement, and the swinging police truncheons organised by Didier Lallement in the Place d’Italie on 16 November 2019 somehow more comprehensible.

For there is another little element that needs to be added in to the mix. In his press conference that Saturday afternoon Lallement made this remark: “I am, obviously, in direct and constant contact with the Minister of the Interior who is following the events and is giving me a certain number of instructions and advice. He himself told me that he was in direct discussions with the President who is following these events hour by hour.”