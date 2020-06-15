France is free to demonstrate again – well, nearly

Fundamental liberty

The court had been asked by the Human Rights League and several trade unions to rule on the validity of the government’s ban. Ministers had said it was necessary in order to fight the epidemic. The court pointed out that the government had accepted the opinion of the High Council on Public Health back on 24 April that circulation in public spaces did not need to be restricted so long as “barrier measures” were followed. That would include wearing a mask and keeping a metre away from each other.

Its judgement said “Liberty of expression and communication . . . is a fundamental liberty . . . the exercise of which, notably the freedom to demonstrate or assemble is a condition for democracy and one of the guarantees of the respect for other rights and liberties . . . It must nevertheless be reconciled with respect for the purpose of the constitutional value of protecting health and with the maintenance of public order.” The government decree had not been “necessary, relevant or proportionate”.

But a sting in the tail of the judgement was a stress laid on the continuing power of a prefect to ban a demonstration if they felt it was likely to lead to public disorder or if it might be larger than 5,000 people. As, up to this point, the police have always grossly under-estimated the size of any protest rally, it might not seem too much of a problem. But it would still have given Prefect Lallement the power to have all of us in La République fined 135€ (the going rate in France for disrespecting anti-epidemic rules) not to mention similarly large rallies in Marseilles, Lyons and Rouen.

Pressure cooker

As it was, nearly everyone around me had a mask, but no chance of keeping their distance. Instead, if those barriers had opened we could have formed a parade like those in Northern Ireland of the past: three lines down the road, one on either side, one in the middle, each person keeping their distance from the person before. That was a tradition followed not only by the reactionaries of the Orange Order, but by Republicans too.

Doing that, though, we would have made just the impression Lallement and his ilk did not want the French public to experience. And the idea that a core purpose of a police service is to help members of the public enjoy and use their democratic rights, to help them do so in ways that protect the health and safety of others? That’s a thought that finds it hard to rattle around in Lallement’s brain.

Instead, a government that claims to put fighting Covid-19 before all else, created the very opposite of such a parade and formed us into a pressure cooker for the epidemic, enlivened by occasional forays into the crowd on the part of disorganised squads of riot police accompanied by clouds of teargas.