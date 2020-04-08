France’s Far West: don’t let you take my kindness for weakness

The right does not intend that the “after Covid” should correct the mistakes of the “before”. Like Macron, it itches to impose more of the same with just enough tweaks to get it past public opinion. Gerard Larcher, the chair of the Senate which is dominated by his Les Républicains, the party that goes back to General de Gaulle, argued “We must rethink the hospital … We need to bring all actors together … public and private.”

It is quite prepared, like Macron, to explore how to re-establish production within France of things considered “strategic” so long as this does not go too far in constraining private enterprise. This approach is why the French states continues to have holdings in some enterprises like Renault, why Dassault sells a rival warplane to the Eurofighter Typhoon (sales subsidised by guaranteed French military contracts and loan guarantees for foreign buyers), why an Italian state shipbuilder buying up half the shares in a French military shipyard caused turmoil a couple of years ago between Paris and Rome.

But dangling now before a frightened public the idea that facemasks might run off a new production line in France is not the same thing as doing it in a year’s time.

Industrial production in China will be out of the post Covid-19 starting blocks quicker than anywhere else. What will happen in other Asian production zones is not yet clear. If the sun does not kill off the virus, India and Bangladesh may descend into a mortal chaos, but those like Malaysia (60 percent of the world’s medical rubber glove production) will fare better. Will French or EU markets be reorganised to the extent that companies and governments forego yet more intoxicating shots of cheap, profit-boosting and austerity-endorsing imports?

Martin Hirsch, the director of the organisation running hospitals in the capital, was back on the largest breakfast time radio show on the Monday of Week 4 facing excoriating calls from listeners over his role in cutting services during the “before”. “All those who have lived very, very close are now immunised against dogma,” he explained. “We have seen the risks of being immobile in a hypercompetitive economy. Yes, I am for leaving dogmas behind. Everyone must do that.”

The catch is in his final phrase: everyone must give up their dogmas. The French public has heard that one before. It was Macron’s mantra during his drive for the presidency. Neither left nor right, but both.

Alerts, appeals, anger and apathy

We, personally, have been very, very close to Covid-19 and to the policy consequences of Macron’s eight-year presence at the summit of the French state. An emergency service ambulance crew was in the building the other night. Efficient, precise in their work half way through a long, long shift, re-assuring in their professionalism, their protective gear was getting tattered. “We have not been tested, tests are not available.”

Or take a telling statistic. In 2008, the French medical safety agency received 44 alerts over looming shortages of medicines or actual cuts in supplies. In 2018, there were 868. Last summer a group of leading doctors issued an appeal calling for stocks of key medicines to be prepared and for a not-for-profit production system to be created across Europe.

The straws in the wind are not encouraging for such a project. Philippe: “The worst thing when we seek to restart the country would be to raise taxes.” Perhaps so for those at the supermarket checkouts, driving the long distance lorries with our food or that ambulance crew, but for those at the top? If not, where will the resources come from to achieve what now needs to be done? And then there is the draft plan for the health service of the future prepared at Macron’s request by the Caisse des dépôts et consignations, the finance and management structure at the heart of the French state. It leaked on April Fools Day, full of suggestions for wider public-private partnerships in the “after coronavirus”. Just as Gerard Larcher wants.

This is not a one-sided debate. Those who criticised the “before” are loud and clear in their hopes for the future, particularly those “very, very close” to the virus. Whatever the party or organisation to the left of those in power, the message has been the same. We cannot run the crisis as we are doing now. And we cannot allow France to reproduce the errors of the past. The phrase comes from a joint appeal by Greenpeace, Oxfam France, the CGT trade union confederation, feminist groups and others: “Let’s build together a future that is green, democratic, feminist and social, one that breaks with the politics followed up to now and with the neo-conservative disorder.”

The problem for those who want this to happen is that this approach has, on specific issue after specific issue, had often overwhelming public support in the opinion polls, but has not managed to impose itself conclusively on any French government over the past nearly 40 years. One thing, for instance, that has been frozen by the virus crisis is the privatisation of Paris’ airports. A deeply unpopular move, the privatisation law could have been reversed by an official referendum gaining 4,700,000 signatures, one tenth of the electorate. Enough support was garnered in the parliament to force the consultation, but after months of public campaigning it secured only 1,066,000 signatures by the closing date of 12 March. It is on that difficulty for the left, that Macron hopes to parry with current public anger and win his bets on France’s future.

Social solidarity

Perhaps. When the air is clear and the temperature right, from the top of our building you can sometimes see the vapour plumes from the giant incineration centres that serve Paris and its immediate suburbs. At Ivry just to the east, Issy-les-Moulineaux to the west and Saint-Ouen to the north-east, the furnaces were stopped for a fortnight on 23 January as part of the strikes against Macron’s attempted abolition of France’s pension system based on social solidarity. They are working 24/7 now, keeping this vast conurbation clean. “No matter what, we will do our job,” said one CGT union delegate at Issy. “But we cannot always be one metre apart when we are handling the rubbish containers and we do not have full protective gear.”

The tone in his voice would have told Macron, had the President deigned to listen: Don’t let you take my kindness for weakness.

A FINAL NOTE. Among those whose lives have been taken by the virus is Rafael Gomez Nieto. He died in Strasbourg at the end of March. On 24 August 1944, he was in a half-track, with the name Guernica painted on its side. A Spanish Republican who fought against Franco from the age of 17 and who had been interned by the French authorities in 1939 after Franco’s victory, he was a soldier in La Nueve, the Ninth Company of the Second Armoured Division of the Free French forces. La Nueve, nearly all of whom were Spanish Republican veterans, was the first unit of the Allied armies to reach the Hôtel de Ville, Paris’ city hall, already in the hands of the Résistance.

It’s the prestige seat of local government in France that Agnés Buzyn, Macron’s former health minister, had hoped to occupy after the elections Macron forced France to hold in mid-March. She slithered to an ignominious third place. Where Rafael Gomez Nieto was welcomed as a liberator, she is more likely to be remembered as an aider and abetter in the gang that perpetrated France’s greatest social crime in generations.