Genomic sequencing: the brave new world

Evidence suggests that the neglect of social and ethical concerns is already present. Following our contribution to the House of Commons Parliamentary Enquiry on Gene Editing and Genomics, the Parliamentary Committee acknowledged that the UK government could not be trusted to handle the social and ethical issues arising from genetic technologies.

Why the public voice must be heard

Surveys of public opinion have consistently found that the public are concerned about the social impact and ethical issues that arise from genetic technologies. The public voice is one of diverse perspectives and values. An ongoing dialogue between the government, life sciences sector, and the public could go a long way in ensuring that genetic technologies are used in ways which reflect the broader interests of society. How can we ensure that public opinion is not only sought, but feeds directly into the regulation of genetic technologies? And also, genetic technologies — whether it is the science or the ethics — are extremely complex. Thus, if the public are to play their part in this, they will need to be far better-informed.

What is needed is a New Social Contract for Genetic Technologies. It would exist between governments, genetic technology companies, and the public – ensuring that power is more evenly spread and that the public voice is heard. Crucially, a New Social Contract for Genetic Technologies will require governments, and genetic technology companies, to pledge 1% of their expenditure on R&D on creating new ways to consult, engage, and educate the public about genetic technologies through:

● Awareness-raising campaigns, which should include a coordinated national and ongoing effort to educate the public, so that the public voice is properly informed when deciding how these technologies are used

● Workshops which bring the debate to life in schools, colleges, and universities — free to participate, and facilitated online for wider access

● Television and online campaigns and programmes featuring some of the brilliant minds that work both within the field and outside of it, which have the potential to capture the attention of the public, inspire them, and ultimately get them ‘up to speed’

● An independent body tasked with handling the social and ethical issues that arise from genome sequencing on the scale envisaged by the government. This body must have lay representation, as well as being independent from government and industry; it should have the capacity to provide much needed independent ethical oversight in genomics and editing

A New Social Contract for Genetic Technologies

A new social contract for genetic technologies must not be mistaken with a passive acceptance of genetic technologies in the face of powerful societal tendencies. On the contrary, it is a pragmatic solution that has the potential to appeal to a wide range of stakeholders. A compromise which, by its very design, ensures that everyone – including those who have reservations about these technologies – can play an active part in the continuing debate despite the many steps that have already been taken.

The momentum for this must come from civil society organisations and the public. Whilst countries with a history of democracy must lead the way, not every government can be relied on to do this. Although we may need to force governments into giving the public a say, this could eventually lead to global standards for the governance of genetic technologies. We, at EthicsAndGenetics, plan to approach the World Health Organisation and UNESCO with our proposal for a New Social Contract. Our campaign: A New Social Contract for Genetic Technologies, begins with you.