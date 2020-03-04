The great fear of coronavirus: Panic! in the supermarket

Another more recent example is the so called la Grande Peur ("Great Fear") that refers to the wide-spread feeling of anxiety in France in the second half of July and early August 1789, when the countryside joined the town in revolution. It was researched in detail by the great French historian Georges Lefebvre who was famous for coining the term "history from below". What interested him was not so much the French Revolution itself, but what were the preconditions for the French Revolution to take place?

And the answer was the "Great Fear" which was a defensive reaction against an "aristocratic plot" in a situation in which France was already faced with economic despair and universal fear. But fear breads fear, so in the end it gave a great stimulus to the revolution in the countryside – there were food riots, agrarian revolts, municipal revolutions, self-organisation.

Rumour

As Lefebvre shows, the general panic that took place during the French Revolution was the result of rumour. But unlike today, when rumour is mainly being spread by governments or through the social media owned by Chinese or Silicon Valley companies, these rumours were spread among peasants who were already facing grain shortages, rising food prices and unemployment, and together with agitation they were carried, mainly through oral transmission, from village to village and market to market.

"But for the government and the aristocracy", notes Lefebvre, "this means of transmission was a great deal more dangerous than freedom of the press. It goes without saying that it favoured the spread of false reports, the distortion and exaggeration of fact, the growth of legends". Why was it so dangerous? Because it also created the conditions for the peasants’ revolts and a "municipal revolution" that would pave the way for the French Revolution. Rumour, panic and fear, even if it is very often irrational, played a significant role in this important historical process.

No wonder in 1815, when Paris was occupied by the Allied Powers of Europe, Justus von Gruner, the notorious Prussian head of the Allies' police in Paris, constructed a sophisticated network of amassing rumours. The reports he would daily receive from his agents always contained a section on "Gerüchte" (rumours), which were assembled in the Parisian cafes, on the Boulevards and in the many salons. As the historian Beatrice de Graaf shows in her work on that interesting period, this "rumour intelligence" was a direct consequence of the experience of the previous revolutionary period – the occupied forces knew very well that Gerüchte can be dangerous and even lead to the overthrow of a system.

In times of uncertainty, it is precisely information that becomes precious. In times of coronavirus, the whole globe has turned into a marketplace of misinformation and rumour. But rumour is not merely "fake news", it is rather a piece of information that has not yet been confirmed, but at some point of transmission it is believed to be true. It is not necessarly false information, it is rather an unconfirmed trace of information that fills a void in the absence of reliable information or trust in the government.

That happened in China, when the silencing of the whistleblowers provoked even more rumours. It happened in Iran, where the behaviour of their authorities (Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi who appeared on TV without a face mask although he already had coronavirus) led to even more panic. It is also happening in the United States where a whistleblower revealed that US health workers lack training and protective face masks. No wonder people are panicking and storming the supermarkets, they do not believe the system.

What most of today's world governments obviously don't understand is that it is precisely censorship and mainstream "fake news" that fuel even more rumours. As one humorist put it during the First World War: "The opinion prevailed in the trenches that anything could be true except what was allowed in print."