How should we study Europe’s harmful migration policies?

Much has been written and said about the ‘New Pact for Migration and Asylum’, proposed by the European Commission only a few weeks ago. Within days, expert opinions were shared, with some echoing the EU’s optimism on this supposed “fresh start on migration”. Others were much more critical, arguing that this “pact against migration” would not address major architectural flaws in the migration and asylum system but instead exacerbate Europe’s de facto hostile environment policies, not least by facilitating returns and deportations, by militarising and externalising borders, and by further curtailing legal and safe migration routes to the union.

Besides the immediate commentary, scholarly takes on the ‘new pact’ will come in time. Presumably in about one or two years, the first peer-reviewed articles will appear in academic journals with assessments of these European policy propositions and their possible implementation and impact. Among them there will be an array of articles that seeks to offer, besides an analysis of policies, insights relevant for policy.

Policy-relevant migration scholarship has boomed since the ‘migration crisis’ five years ago, similar to the scholarly field of terrorism research following 9/11. Even if the aphorism ‘a rising tide lifts all boats’ may contain some truth, the figuratively used notion of 2015’s ‘migration wave’ has disproportionally lifted a form of scholarship that purports to generate ‘actionable’ knowledge on migration for ‘evidenced-based’ policymaking. Once a rather modest academic sub-field, suddenly, migration scholarship has burgeoned in unknown popularity and whole new migration institutes, teaching and funding programmes, journals, and academic networks have surfaced.

Policy-making in the ‘real world’

I have critically explored this ‘migration knowledge hype’ in a recent study, and the growing intimacy between the worlds of migration scholarship and migration policy. Engagement between researchers and policymakers is commonly portrayed as a win-win situation where policymakers profit from rigorously produced evidence while researchers profit not merely from the prestige of having their work considered relevant ‘in the real world’ but also more concretely from gaining access to the realms of policymaking and government, greater funding opportunities, and thus growing research output and readership.

Overall, in the social sciences, policy-relevance has become strongly encouraged through the ‘impact agenda’. The supposed relevance that research has, thus its contribution to society, is mainly tied to a rather reductive understanding of impact: impact on policymaking processes. With other forms of impact being largely sidelined, researchers have come under pressure to demonstrate their research significance by placing policy considerations left, right and centre. Omitting the policy dimension would mean to significantly hamper the chances of grant success, and therefore, ultimately, reduce one’s ‘employability’.

Still, while this pressure on scholars is real and not negligible – I feel and at times succumb to it myself – what is our responsibility for the knowledges produced on migration? And how do the ways of researching change when the ultimate goal is to become legible and of use to policymakers?

Within the ‘migration discipline’, I suggest that the desire to become of relevance to policymakers has considerably impacted the ways in which research is conducted today. In order to become legible to policymakers, policy categories, definitions, assumptions, and needs have often become the bases for research. Rather than challenging the ways in which, for example, governments and international organisations have reinforced a radical (though de facto untenable) dualism between those considered to move ‘voluntarily’ (migrants) and those considered to move ‘involuntarily’ (refugees), much of policy-relevant scholarship has accepted and reinforced such dualism. And this despite the fact that international regimes of migration governance have increasingly illegalised and criminalised unauthorised human movement as a whole, gradually eroding long-standing conventions on protection and rights.

A state-centric gaze

Besides the (re-)production of migrant and refugee figures, legibility to policymakers has reinforced a state-centric gaze on migration and what has been referred to as ‘methodological nationalism’. Policymakers rarely challenge “the assumption that the nation/state/society is the natural social and political form of the modern world” – indeed, this assumption underwrites much of policymaking. While the propensity to see and think like the state is not uncommon in the social sciences as a whole, it is, or should be, of fundamental concern for a field of research that studies cross-border issues and migratory subjectivities.