John Gray: the nationalist philosopher stoking ‘culture wars’ fires

There’s a battle under way at the heart of British politics and reactionaries are in the ascendancy. With the Brexit wind in their sails, when an issue of history or culture comes into prominence, they set the terms of the debate. Whether it is the singing of Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia on the closing night of the Proms; history teaching in schools; statues in public spaces: the Right has a consistent story to tell and they find plenty of places to say it. Whether it is tub-thumpers like Richard Littlejohn, Rod Liddle and Toby Young; opportunist academics like Matthew Goodwin and Eric Kaufman; or Etonian intellectuals like Douglas Murray and David Goodhart, they tell a common story about Britain’s proud past that is now being trashed by ‘metropolitan liberal elitists’ and the ‘woke’ mob who are threatening our ancient liberties.

In response, progressives are allowing themselves to be distracted and pigeon-holed, ignoring the economic and social content of many women’s, race and environmental issues or paying excessive attention to relatively fringe topics. In the process, the traditional alliance between manual workers, the public sector and middle class intellectuals is being torn asunder to the delight of the cultural conservatives.

A pivotal but rarely discussed figure in this assault has been John Gray. He made his name as a philosopher and author but since his academic retirement has achieved wider prominence as a political commentator. He has been a regular contributor and main feature writer at the New Statesman for almost a decade and more recently a regular columnist for ‘Unherd’, the Conservative on-line web-site. His assessments and analyses are hostile to the left and overwhelmingly gloomy about the prospects for any progressive change, whether in Britain or across the world. A set of consistent themes run through his regular, lengthy essays. They have been uncontested within the New Statesman’s pages over the decade and have been instrumental in its shift away from being a heterogeneous – but confirmed – journal of the Left. Both here, and in his more apocalyptic columns in ‘Unherd’, Gray has been one of the intellectual leaders of the nationalist Right, where his academic record lends additional weight and gravitas to his writing.

‘Third Way’ paves the way

At the heart of Gray’s thinking lies the belief that there is no inevitable progress in history and that there are no universal liberal values. In the decades following the fall of communism in 1989, almost the entire Western political Establishment bought into the Fukayama thesis that this represented ‘the end of history’, that conflicts between contending classes and ideologies were over and that the whole world was set on a liberal, capitalist path. This view was most fervently promulgated by fundamentalist free marketeers – in the UK by Thatcherites and in the US by the neo-Conservatives of the Project for the New American Century – and they exported their ideas with zealous abandon – and considerable profit - into the old Soviet bloc. However, the general tenets of Fukayama’s thinking were also endorsed and amplified by the most senior politicians from the centre and social democratic Left.

The philosophy of former US president Bill Clinton and British ex-premier Tony Blair dominated the intellectual and political world of the 1990s. Blair’s ‘Third Way’ was not a new, more right-wing version of social democracy but, rather, a clean break from it. As Peter Mandelson saw it, the era of class conflict was over. For a period it was plausible to believe that capitalism had abolished its own contradictions; but the financial crisis of 2007-8 left this belief in tatters. It showed that Labour and its ‘third way’ European followers had got both the economics and sustainability of modern capitalism wrong, mistaking a temporary phenomenon for a permanent one. Many – but not all – have spent the next decade struggling to rectify their error.

The anti-globalisation backlash

The failings of neo-liberal triumphalism have rightly been grist to Gray’s mill. As popular discontents grew and with the mainstream left compromised, it has been primarily the nationalist Right that has benefited. Campaigning against unfettered, wholesale globalisation, they have shaped politics, above all by re-defining economic and social issues through the prism of nation, culture and identity.

The specifics have varied – from Donald Trump and Nigel Farage through Viktor Orban and Marine Le Pen to Matteo Salvini – but the core story has been the same. In the campaign for the 2017 French presidency, Le Pen styled the election as a battle of “patriots” on her side against “globalists” like Emmanuel Macron on the other. She said only she understood the “forgotten” peripheral France, hit by unemployment, fearing for the future and neglected by the “privileged elites” of cosmopolitan cities. The last decade has seen unparalleled successes for this nationalist Right across the West, while authoritarian nationalisms drawing on ancient, religious traditions have extended their influence elsewhere, as in Russia, India and Turkey.

What is surprising is the number of influential voices who have simply accepted this far-right model and adopted its language and terminology wholesale. Gray has been prominent among them. He had been a Thatcherite, but his brand of careful scepticism led him to distance himself from their post-89 triumphalism and to ‘get off the train’ at the peak of its power. He correctly believed that there remained many sources of conflict across the world and that such global triumphalism was misconceived.

Flowing from this disquiet at supposed western omnipotence, Gray strongly opposed the neo-Conservative war against Saddam Hussain in Iraq. This reinforced his belief in a simple binary divide: the global choice was either neo-liberal hyper-globalisation or a patriotic nationalism. The Brexit argument has served to crystallise and harden his thinking. He never considers that there might be different types of globalisation. He shows little interest or sympathy in movements of resistance from the Left. Rather, he has adopted a variant of the Thatcherite mantra: as there is no alternative to globalisation, the only option is to reject it. This binary world allows for no shades of grey.

John Gray interviewed on Unherd, July 22, 2020. | Screenshot

The unchanging nation state

While Gray has no time for liberal universalism, he sees one institution as retaining eternal value and allegiance, the nation state, expressing “unchanging human needs for security and identity” (New Statesman 23 May 2018). Everything else is contingent and changeable, but the nation state and its core values are supposedly constant and immutable, and merit unreserved support: and nowhere more so than with the United Kingdom. He concludes his post-EU referendum essay by asserting that “the antiquated British state will still be standing after the EU has fallen apart.” (1 July 2016).

Without evidence, he claims that “liberal or socialist, the progressive mind detests national identity with passionate intensity” (3 April 2020). This fixation on the eternal values of the nation state remains, to use Gray’s own phrase, his “strange nostalgic vision.” But this focus is on national states that actually exist. The prospect of new ones that break the current mould has to be resisted. Thus, he confidently asserts that “once Britain has left the EU, Scottish independence ceases to be a credible option.” (8 July 2020).

However, the fast-changing characteristics of the modern world affect all institutions, including nation states. They have to adapt too, both by devolving power internally to their cities and regions – as has been increasingly happening across Europe – and cooperating externally. In the interdependent twenty-first century world, small and medium-sized countries need to work together. Gray simply doesn’t recognise this reality.

In his recent long TV interview with ‘Unherd’, Gray asserts that post-Brexit, the UK can and should “maximise its strategic freedom”. The protracted Brexit negotiations and in particular the UK’s tangled relationship with Ireland have shown how dated is the nineteenth century rhetoric of sovereignty, and how unable it is to cope with the economic and social interconnections of the twenty-first century world. Along with his nationalist co-thinkers like Brendan Simms – “the UK has reasserted complete sovereignty by leaving the EU” (8 July 2016) – Gray refuses to recognise that medium-sized countries have to combine together to have leverage in a globalising world. The recent episode with the Chinese telecoms company Huawei showed the limits of our sovereignty as US pressure explicitly forced the UK government to change its policy of allowing Huawei major access to the UK’s 5G network.

The economic blindspot

Such claims regarding national sovereignty go hand in hand with Gray saying so very little about economics. He rarely enquires about the processes of economic integration which prevent twenty-first century economies and ecologies from being put back into a national box. That is as true for Britain as it is for the rest of Europe. Modern economies have grown beyond the confines of the nation state. Economies of scale, cross-European supply chains and integrated production are the reality which Gray – along with a raft of Blue Labour pundits – has to deny. They are the reason 10,000 lorries a day pass through Dover.

Gray fails to acknowledge these processes. Hence, his delighted assertion in his assessment of the pandemic (NS 3 April 2020) that we are now in a period of ‘de-globalisation.’ “Globalisation begat the de-globalisation that is now under way” he asserts. In this he mirrors from the opposite end of the spectrum, The Economist – global cheerleader for neo-liberal, hyper-globalisation. It headlined its May 16 issue, ‘Goodbye globalisation’, its editorial warning that “a more nationalistic and self-sufficient era beckons.” Here we find the leading gurus feeding off each other in their simplistic, binary prognoses.

Much more likely is an acceleration of trends already happening, which will result in a more diverse globalisation, less uniquely dependent on cheap Chinese production. The changes under way with the neo-liberal model of hyper-globalisation will be accelerated after the pandemic, but cross-border trade will continue along with the common models and standards that underpin it. The fiasco of the stand-alone, British coronavirus app during the pandemic serves as a salutary reminder of the follies of isolation. After all the bravado about this world-beating innovation, it was realised that to be effective it would have to be inter-operable with other systems, otherwise it would be useless when Brits travel abroad. The UK app was quietly dropped. It has now re-emerged, no longer as a stand-alone but using Apple and Google’s technology which makes it compatible with similar apps operating across Europe.