Launching Parlia

We are polarised.

We see it in the increasing radicalism of our political leaders, the return of the language of race, or of communism, the screeching rage of our conversations on social media, and the violence and incivility of our formal political discourse (Trump, Orban, Duterte, etc). We feel it too – tiptoeing around conversations we would have waded into: in Britain, our Brexit PTSD has taught us that arguing about ideas is often attacking someone’s sense of self.

And the research says the same, though to varying degrees in different countries (Britain is interesting here - see the shift from 2005 until today).

Aptly, there’s little consensus as to why.

Perhaps we’re missing a frightening enough outgroup. Without the evil Soviet Union to coalesce against, or even the (overblown) threat of Islamist extremism, we have turned against ourselves.

Perhaps we’re at an epochal turning point, the decline of the West, which prompts a radical, and therefore polarising, rethink of where we should be heading. Perhaps we’ve simply realised the previous period of broad consensus just didn’t work: spiking poverty, a shattered climate, wildly unequal distribution of wealth, downward-facing life expectancy also demand a rethink of who we want to be. The Age of Anger on the Right and the Age of Outrage on the Left.

Perhaps polarisation is the natural end-point of competitive two-party democracy (in which voting patterns now properly do correlate with all the other social indicators – race, gender, neighbourhood, religion, ethnicity…)

Perhaps it’s the fault of TV and our politics as entertainment (Nixon/Kennedy, the TV debate and confrontational talk show), or the fault of the tech platforms, carving us up into information silos (probably not true), and algorithmically showing us only content that outrages or emotes (certainly very true).

Perhaps it’s even broader than all of that. Perhaps the internet subjects us to such informational surplus that it destabilises our sense of who we are, and shakes the very premise of a reality consensus. Perhaps the cognitive overload of the internet sends us scurrying into the arms of brutish tribal identities, and the usually pretty brutish and tribal leaders who articulate them.

I don’t know. I feel a little of all those things.

But whatever the cause, the result is terrible.

Where disagreement is glorious – the foundation of the scientific method, the premise of democracy – polarisation makes it impossible to listen, to learn, to move the conversation forward.