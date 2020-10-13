Let Justice Ginburg be not the pinnacle, but the base of the transformation we need

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) is one of the most influential feminist icons of our time. Her meticulously laid strategy to lead the American legal system towards gender equality has secured the rights – and the hearts – of many people. Her image is familiar from books, merchandise, documentaries, and the award-winning film, On the Basis of Sex. And the outpouring of respect for the Justice, both during her life and after her passing, reflects the immeasurable advances she brought to people living within the US legal system.

The life of Justice Ginsburg is to be celebrated, but we must also be wary of a particular strand of hero worship that risks placing her on a pedestal as the ideal feminist leader. At a time when America is experiencing a monumental shift towards racial justice, it is essential to critically examine the legacy that Justice Ginsburg adhered to, which was one of incremental change. We must be able to both honor her accomplishments and find ways to advance her goal of equality – even if this requires us to operate outside the institutions she regarded as essential.

Justice Ginsburg is not without her critics. Her incrementalist approach to changing sexist laws was one which she learned from her own hero, Justice Thurgood Marshall. It was Justice Ginsburg’s goal to construct an iron-clad protection of women’s rights through the careful positioning of a series of cases affirming sex-based equality. As the co-founder of the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU and while sitting on the Washington D.C. circuit appeals court, Justice Ginsburg presided over many successes advancing this strategy.

However, there are two drawbacks to this approach. First, it takes time. While the cases are being litigated, people’s lives continue to be subject to unfair practices. Second, the strategy functions within a legal system that was built to discriminate against BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) in the United States. Turning that system against itself is incredibly difficult.

Critical race theory

Critical race theory (CRT), a discipline founded by Black feminist legal scholars like Kimberlé Crenshaw and Angela P. Harris, is premised on the fact that structural racism is intrinsic to the American legal system. While it is a common belief that racism is an outside force acting to derail justice, CRT demonstrates how racism is central to the American (in)justice system. Th absence of an indictment for Breonna Taylor's murder is only a recent example in a long history of Black Americans’ rights being ignored under the law. And working within an inherently racist system to fight for equality risks upholding discriminatory policies.

Indeed this was the case in Justice Ginsburg’s ruling on Sherrill v. Oneida Indian Nation (2005). In this often critiqued case, Justice Ginsburg wrote the majority opinion denying denying the Oneida Nation the ability to buy back sovereign land that was taken from them illegally in the early 1800s. In her opinion, she wrote, federal law would, “preclude the Tribe from rekindling embers of sovereignty that long ago grew cold."

Her opinion supports the idea that Native American tribal sovereignty is a thing of the past, which cannot be restored. Freezing Native Americans in time contributes to the dismissal of contemporary epidemics facing tribes, like the COVID pandemic or the plight of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (#MMIW). But for a judge committed to changing the American legal institution from the inside, that meant working within its boundaries – even if the framework was originally drafted to favor white settlers.

Another example is when Justice Ginsburg called Colin Kaepernick’s protest against the national anthem, “really dumb” and “stupid”. Although she later apologized for her statement, the damage was done. She appeared dismissive of activists who were calling for structural change to the very legal systems she defended.

As more Americans push for police and prison abolition, a practice of dismantling the racist systems CRT identifies while building new transformative practices, it is all the more important for supporters of Notorious RBG to recognize the limits of her institutional activism. This is especially true for white Americans who benefit from the legal systems she worked within.