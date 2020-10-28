Nuclear disarmament : from ‘open-ended talks’ to ratification and beyond

From the moment two atomic bombs killed two hundred thousand people in two split seconds over Hiroshima and Nagasaki seventy-five years ago, nuclear weapons have caused nightmares, environmental contamination, self-serving myths and abuses of power.

What will change now that the 2017 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) is on the threshold of making nuclear weapons internationally illegal?

It is significant that the 90 day countdown to the legal entry into force of this multilateral nuclear disarmament Treaty was triggered by three nations (Honduras, Jamaica and Nauru) from the Global South. Symbolic too, that this occurred in time for the 50th ratification to be deposited with the UN Secretary General on 24 October, the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations .

This Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons was brought about by "We the Peoples", in direct opposition to the wishes of the nine nuclear armed governments, who desperately tried to stop the Treaty as negotiations opened in the UN General Assembly with rules that were developed by the UK and others to achieve the Arms Trade Treaty a few years earlier.

The UN rules ensured that all governments were invited to the table and no-one was given the power to veto. That made it possible for this Treaty to be negotiated and adopted by an overwhelming majority of states.

When I started writing a series of contemporaneous articles for openDemocracy on feminist approaches to security and disarmament in 2010, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons was a little known project of anti-nuclear doctors and activists in Australia. Treaty negotiations were controlled by a handful of governments that possessed nuclear weapons and wanted to keep control of the associated power and technologies for their own use.

The security and needs of the majority of nations who had decided to forego these weapons of mass extinction were barely taken into account.

Seventy years of campaigning by Japanese Hibakusha, such as Setsuko Thurlow and survivors of nuclear testing and colonialism, as well as generations of doctors, scientists and peace activists, culminated in UN 'open-ended' talks from 2013 that enabled far more people and governments to discuss how best to prevent the catastrophic consequences and risks of nuclear use and war. These in turn led to UN negotiations in 2017 that upended the privileges and assumptions of cold war arms control and made inroads into the nuclear club's macho fiefdom.

Unable to block the negotiations or veto the Treaty, the nuclear armed states staged a boycott. Some, including three members of the UN Security Council, lined up their ambassadors in a weird demonstration outside the UN General Assembly as their colleagues from other countries streamed into the hall to begin the serious business of banning nuclear weapons.