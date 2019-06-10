Over the worst in Europe: the 2010s have not ended like the 1930s

Such events demonstrated a kind of “return of citizenship”. Europeans refused to be herded into “communitarian solipsism” and to leave things in the hands of potentates. They re-focused on issues that engaged them not as members of groups of origin, but as citizens – Kant’s universal individuals. By that stage, also, the far-Right in power in various EU countries had managed to alarm the public with their contempt for rights and freedoms, with their seemingly bottomless capacity to appropriate public funds and with their free use of Russian money of dubious provenance.

This seedy underside of the new anti-liberal nationalism exploded on the media stage on 17 May 2019, days prior to the elections, with the Strache scandal. German media released a video, in which Hanz-Christian Strache, head of Austria’s (Nazi-founded) Freedom Party, negotiated a deal with a woman claiming to be the niece of a Russian oligarch. In return for considerable, but possibly illegal donations, Strache guaranteed lucrative government contracts in the future, as well as hands-on participation in his intended taming of the media. That the whole thing was a “sting” (the woman did not represent a Russian oligarch) did not detract from the shock of the exposure of the greed, corruption and anti-democratic intentions of the Austrian far right, then in power with the centre-right.

Strache was seen to act as if the citizenry of Europe had already been done away with, and sovereignty concentrated into the hands of potentates beyond the reach of accountability. Europeans were faced with a clear choice: either go down the road of return to groups of origin; or re-position themselves as citizens, the source of power, legitimacy and sovereignty. On the one side stood Strache, Putin, Victor Orban and the like; on the other – a deficient EU, with its malformed “free-floating executive” and evident ineptitude in handling big political issues.

At the end of May, the choice was made. Better stay with a deficient, but reformable Union, than find oneself in the power of a Strache. This is the reason for the dramatic increase in support for Liberals (representing the idea of liberty and rule of law) and the Greens, who were worried by the damage done to the common good by climate change. Both speak to citizens, rather than to groups of origin; and the problems they address are to do with human beings in their capacity of equal citizens, rather than inhabitants of “solipsistic communities”. In countries such as Netherlands and Spain, even the crisis-ridden Socialists held on to – or recovered – their majorities. In Slovakia, which had been signalling for a while that it might turn to the nationalist Right, an entirely new pro-EU coalition, SPOLU, won the elections.

A resurgent “Europe of citizens” fended off the challenge from the “Europe of Fatherlands”.

The birth of the European demos?

In the meantime, something else of importance was happening. Although the British had for two years failed to “Brexit” the EU, they were as good as gone for the remaining members. In both the Commission and in Parliament it was quickly grasped that, in leaving, the British were taking with them most obstacles to “ever-deeper integration”. At the top reaches of the EU a drive began to compensate for lost time and speed up as many aspects of political integration as possible. The post of European Prosecutor was instituted, with the intention of overseeing the spending of EU money precisely in the countries ran by the extreme Right, where embezzlement had become an epidemic. New rules were being drawn up to stop EU funds flowing to countries, which undermined the rule of law and freedom of speech. Plans were being drawn up for a more effective oversight of banks, particularly – of banks operating in oligarchic environments. In its election manifesto, the EPP even promised to institute a “European FBI”, again with the intention of combating the lawlessness of oligarchic and nationalist regimes. By the early spring of 2019, people were whispering, in the corridors and smoking rooms of the European Parliament that, with the British out of the way, in two years more integration was achieved than in the previous twenty.

Solving the climate emergency, recovering order and reviving justice are all causes that cannot be locked into “groups of origin”. These causes transcend tribe, language and location. They belong to the Kantian universal individual in her capacity of citizen of the EU. The capacity of Europeans to mobilize around such topics led commentator Adelina Marini to declare “the long-awaited birth of the European demos – the most important element, which was until now missing, in the building up of the European project into a true political project”.[16]

The birth of the European demos, if that is indeed what we are witnessing, is a game changer. Writing on the future of Europe, Habermas identified the key problem as the “free-floating executive”, as we have seen. The solution he proposed was the appearance of the kind of “mutual trust that the citizens of different nations would have to show to each other as a precondition for their willingness to adopt a common perspective that transcends national borders when making political decisions on federal issues…”[17] In other words: the evolution of the demos beyond national borders and into a pan-European force.

Instead of locking themselves up in identitarian “solipsistic communities”, Europeans appear to be preparing to become citizens of a united Europe. At the very least, they appear to be willing to ditch the “understandings of identity based on fixed characteristics such as race, ethnicity and religion…” which Fukyama has analysed in a recent volume on identity and recognition.[18]

In the East, the picture remained somewhat, but not crucially, different.

That outside of Poland and Hungary, significant majorities in Central and Eastern Europe voted pro-Europe, is explained at least partly by the general feeling that integration was accelerating – i.e. that the profligacy and lawlessness of national oligarchic and populist elites could be stopped “from Brussels”. There is, of course, nothing new in this sentiment. Anyone finding themselves in the midst of chaos and injustice would welcome a bit of law and order, wherever it came from, but particularly – if it came from a body whose members were elected by ordinary people. In her memoirs, Margaret Thatcher had astutely picked up on this two-and-a-half decades previously, writing:

“If you have no real confidence in the political system or political leaders of your own country, you are bound to be more tolerant of foreigners of manifest intelligence, ability and integrity… telling you how to run your affairs…. If I were an Italian I might prefer rule from Brussels too…”[19]

Even in the nationalist and xenophobic East, there emerged a strong current of opinion in favour of more integration and, therefore, less sovereignty for the local potentates.

What next?

Europe’s citizens mobilized to stop the populist Right, but did not do so by supporting the traditional parties of the Left and Right. Resisting identitarian populism, they voted Liberal and Green. The inference is obvious: European voters want to preserve the EU (and the Kantian individual at its core), but also demand significant changes.

Withdrawal of support from the parties associated with the “Brussels elite” tells us that something must be done about this elite. What needs to be done depends on what kind of “elite” we are dealing with.

The Right’s accusation that this is a “liberal” elite is off-target. The elite’s problem is not its liberalism, i.e. belief in the Kantian universal individual. Its problem, as we have seen, is rather its free-floating, non-accountable position, as well as its conviction, formed over two decades, that politics is about applying expert solutions to arising technical problems. Or, in the words of Yanis Varoufakis , Greece’s former finance minister who battled this “elite” during his fight to save his country from bankruptcy:

“…“liberal” was the last adjective I would use to describe it. Once upon a time the liberal project was about the readiness to “pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty with hope and justice,” to use JFK’s words. An establishment that used truth-reversal so casually to annul a democratic mandate and to impose policies that its functionaries knew would fail cannot be described as liberal…”[20]

The “Brussels elite” needs to be brought back into the terrain of liberalism. It must be brought down from its “free-floating” status and anchored in democratic procedure and oversight. Democratic pressure must be applied to ensure that it returns to the understanding of politics as serving the common good of the polis (the polis being the EU), rather than as expert oversight of technical issues.

Both of these aims require carefully structured, but revolutionary changes of procedure so as to usher onto the stage the nascent European demos. For decades I have been telling my first-year students of politics that we judge how democratic a system is by counting up how many times the word ‘elections’ comes up in its constituent documents. The application of this simple logic to the EU means the expansion of the Europeans’ right to vote within the political system of the EU, as well as to ensure that this vote is meaningful, i.e. capable of producing binding results.

The European Parliament must be given a measure (to be gradually expanded) of real legislative initiative. Being directly elected, it must also be given a measure of effective control over the Commission, to ensure it never free-floats again. With such expanded presence of the European demos, inevitably the European Parliament should gradually move on from cosy consensual harmony at the top to dividing into majority and opposition. The popular vote must also be found a role in the election of the top positions in the Commission. Europe-wide “internal” party voting should be encouraged for the top positions (President, Chairman) of the “political families” in the European Parliament. Similarly, the top position in the parties’ election “lists” should be approved by Europe-wide party voting (the Greens have some experience in this).

Such measures should achieve a gradual re-introduction of the demos into Europe-wide politics. Policy should also be politicized in order to turn it from its technocratic fascination and re-turn it to its proper sphere of servicing the common good. European funding must be re-designed so as to help, rather than hinder (as it is doing today) the upholding of universal human rights and freedoms, as well as of law and order. A systemic effort must be made to turn institutions in nation states into inclusive, rather than extractive, as they are today in most Central and East European countries. [21] Turning institutions from extraction to inclusion should go a long way to weaken oligarchies and populist Right-wing parties, given that embezzlement of, and patronage in, European funds has formed the basis of many an East-Central European oligarchy and potentate.