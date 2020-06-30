‘Personal sovereignty’ in pandemics: or, why do today’s ‘sovereignists’ reject state sovereignty?

From the AfD and Pegida in Germany, to the FPÖ and Identitarian groups in Austria, to a range of far-right groups in Italy and Poland, over the past months self-declared right-wing ‘sovereignist’ movements have been forcefully contesting the attempts of state officials to enforce any sort of limitations on individual behavior or mobility in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Richard Seymour wrote in the New Statesman recently, “it is not the obvious position for authoritarian, anti-immigrant nationalists to take. The pandemic demands unprecedented restrictions, border controls and surveillance. It offers popularity to any government that takes control of the situation”.

Yet in their protests against the “sanitary dictatorship” of the state[i], far- and populist-right groups have been joined by other political forces that could be characterized as more of the populist-left variety – from some gilet jaunes in France, to the gilet arancioni in Italy (loosely connected to fringes of the Five Star Movement). Indeed, opposition to the sovereign powers of states in attempting to govern the spread of the pandemic has created the most unlikely of coalitions: from anarchists and natural health proponents, to anti-vaxxers and right-nativists, all mobilizing around a purported defense of personal and bodily freedoms.

The independent self

Although such groups range greatly in ideological orientation, their coalescing around this particular issue brings to the fore an important political shift: a shift from the collective to the individual as the site for the protection and claiming of rights.

This is an important shift to note in this Covid-moment, when it is precisely the well-being of the collective ‘we’ that is at stake. What unites these disparate movements, in fact, are claims to ‘personal sovereignty’, ‘bodily autonomy’ and ‘bodily rights’, invoked as a locus around which to contest the ‘pandemic-powers’ of the state.

While these notions may appear, at first sight, to be inconsistent with the far-right’s positioning as the self-appointed guardians of national ‘we’, they are actually fully consistent with the regimes of “affective citizenship”[i] sustaining contemporary far-right and right-populist politics, but also with wider neoliberal understandings of the independent and responsible ‘self’ that permeate our politics and societies more broadly. This is what accounts for the, at first glance, unlikely political coalitions coming together in opposition to the powers of the state.

You are what you eat

The responsibilization of the individual, coupled with a rejection of state intervention and belief in conspiracy theories, is indeed a key part of the discourses of many New Age and natural health proponents. As Delaney (2020) remarked in the Australian context, “deeply embedded and perhaps central in the connection between the wellness industry and conspiracy is the notion of sovereignty over our bodies.

For believers, the sovereign body is the body in a “pure” state, not reliant on chemicals to heal, and trusted to fire up its own immune response when confronted with a virus – even a novel one like Covid-19”. In the EU context, one striking example is offered by the founder and CEO of the organic food producer Rapunzel, one of the largest on the European natural foods market, who has publicly described viruses as a ‘part of the earth’s biological life’, contributing to the development of the latter, as too of the human anatomy and psyche.

In his words, healthy food is far more important than masks and social distancing measures. Such prescriptions for re-claiming sovereignty over individual health have gone hand in hand with the stoking of anti-vaccination sentiments, in Germany as too in other national contexts. The focus on individual agency and responsibility comes, indeed, with the denial of public health as a collective good (and responsibility).