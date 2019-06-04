Poland’s political predicament

Poland is experiencing a protracted election season. Following the local elections last autumn, the European elections were seen as a crucial test for the opposition’s quest to unseat Law and Justice (PiS) from power in the national elections later this year. It was a test the opposition has blatantly failed – PiS scored its biggest election victory so far, with a historic 45.38 percent of the vote.

The outcome of these European elections in Poland exposed an uncomfortable truth. Despite its creeping authoritarianism, PiS can count on significant support and mobilise it. More so, after more than three years in government, PiS and its two junior coalition partners, running together as the Zjednoczona Prawica (United Right) bloc, have managed to increase their popularity.

For conservatives, liberals, and the Left it is time to face the harsh reality that, as it stands now, there is little chance that in a few months PiS (and the United Right) will lose the national elections. If it wants to prevent PiS from retaining power after the national elections, the opposition needs to draw some necessary lessons from the European election campaign.

The toxic logic of the duopoly

Beating PiS in elections or preventing PiS from retaining absolute power is not the same problem, though it is all too often conflated. A single political party or coalition beating PiS is essentially the strategy that the leader of the Civic Platform (PO), Grzegorz Schetyna has tried to pursue between the local elections and the European elections. Having brought together PO and Nowoczesna (Modern) in the Civic Coalition (Koalicja Obywatelska) for the local elections, the exercise was expanded by uniting nearly all conservative and centre-left parties in one PO-led electoral coalition, the Koalicja Europejska (European Coalition).

On the one hand, the creation of this bloc kept votes for parties that risked not crossing the threshold in play. On the other hand, the bloc did not produce added-value in the sense of winning more votes. Seeing it as too liberal or left-wing some conservative voters defected to PiS while some liberal and left-leaning voters were put off by what was essentially a centre-right dominated formation. In fact, the final result was less than the potential sum of the bloc's parts. If one compares the last two European elections, then the European Coalition scored about 10 percent less than in 2014.

Even if one added the vote tally of the only other party that crossed the threshold, the progressive political start-up Wiosna (Spring), to that of the European Coalition, PiS would still have won the elections. In other words, uniting the opposition into one ideologically opaque 'anti-PiS' bloc failed to defeat PiS. While such an 'ultimate showdown' scenario fits within the logic of Poland's 'duopoly' (as the longstanding PO-PiS rivalry is known), it would be counter-productive as a strategy for the national elections. Not only because the consequence of a likely opposition defeat would be an absolute majority for PiS in parliament, but the fall-out of such a defeat would throw the opposition into disarray and could constitute a blow from which it (and perhaps Poland's democracy) was difficult to recover.

Ideas and campaign tactics matter

Any strategy to attract and mobilise voters should be based on ideas and a political programme. This, however, is the opposition's Achilles heel since neither the PO-led coalitions nor PO itself have managed to formulate a credible alternative to the PiS programme, a problem exacerbated by running as an 'alliance' of parties with conflicting agendas. Lacking an effective programme the PO-led opposition has basically resorted to simplistic anti-PiS rhetoric or 'Polexit' fearmongering i.e. the unfounded threat of PiS aiming to pull Poland out of the EU. This can work to rally those who oppose PiS on principle, but it will not flip any PiS voters needed to win an election.