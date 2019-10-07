Right-wing authoritarianism in Britain: lessons from Hungary and Poland

Such a perspective is made clearer when one considers the European Union’s own democratic deficit; its undemocratic imposition of austerity in countries like Greece; and the recent announcement that the European Union’s most senior official on migration would now be given the job title: ‘protecting our European way of life’. Britain is certainly not living in splendid isolation.

Hungary and Poland

It is therefore worth considering how the current situation in Britain compares to that in countries like Hungary and Poland. What are the similarities and differences between these situations? What do they tell us both about what is happening currently in Britain and how this shift towards right-wing authoritarianism may be opposed?

A major difference, with the situation in Britain, is that the conservative right came to power in Hungary and Poland after the defeat of the left. The Hungarian and Polish centre-left parties had both become entwined with a series of corruption scandals and implemented unpopular neoliberal policies when in government during the 2000s. Consequently, the left came to be seen as being part of a corrupt elite that had unfairly usurped economic power. This allowed the parties of the conservative right to benefit in two ways. Firstly, they were able to replace the left as the major political force that is regarded as best defending living standards and challenging inequalities and injustices. Secondly, the absorption of the left into the liberal status quo, meant that politics divided between a liberal ‘centre’, defending the legal and political order, and a resurgent conservative right promising to return power ‘to the people’. Part of the appeal of right-wing ‘populist’ politicians such as Viktor Orban and Jarosław Kaczyński (or indeed Donald Trump and Boris Johnson) is that they ostensibly promise to give a democratic voice to the people, that has for so long been ignored and overruled by the political establishment.

Once in power the right-wing governments in Hungary and Poland began to dismantle many of the checks and balances of the liberal democratic system. This has included such things as gaining control of the courts (including the Constitutional Court), politicising the public media, and partially reducing the independent functioning of NGOs. Simultaneously they have adopted a nationalist ideology, replete with hostility towards groups such as refugees and the LGBT community. The governments of Fidesz and the Law and Justice Party have partly allied with and contained far-right parties and movements, adopting many of their policies and rhetoric.

There are, however, some important differences between these administrations. Most notably, Fidesz (partly due to Hungary’s electoral system) has had a constitutional majority in parliament, allowing it to push its reform programme further than its counterparts in Poland. It approved a new constitution in 2011, helping it to gain control of the Constitutional Court and introduced political reforms that have cemented its grip on power. However, these have been carried out in a more orderly manner than in Poland, as they have not contravened the constitution. It was partly for this reason that the Polish government initially faced stronger opposition both domestically and from within the European Union.

Despite these differences, both of the conservative right-wing governments in Hungary and Poland have managed to shift their political systems in a more authoritarian and nationalist direction and to neutralise opposition towards them. This was most clearly shown recently, when the Polish government temporarily suspended parliament, facing virtually no opposition either from the Constitutional Court, opposition parties or demonstrators.