Social democracy needs democratic socialism

In the early 1970s, Swedish employers feared that, without the Meidner plan, wage pressure and union militancy would eviscerate their profits in a decade. This explains their original acquiescence to the plan; it also explains the acquiescence of their political representatives in the so-called ‘bourgeois parties’ (the Centre Party and the Conservative Party). Far from being an incubus on Sweden’s ‘cooperative agreement’ – Acemoglu’s historical thesis – the Meidner plan was originally seen as a way of preserving it.

Second, the Meidner plan did not distort any existing ‘incentives driving investment’ – unless one thinks that only capitalists are amenable to such incentives. It merely purported to transpose that incentive structure from capital-managed to labour-managed firms. If the Meidner plan had been realized, moreover, labour management would have been the only liberal-democratic way to assume control over production. Anything else would have led to a bureaucratization of economic life, structurally similar to the economic oligarchy Acemoglu rightly castigates.

Mired in neoliberalism

But Acemoglu does not just misinterpret the historical record; he also misunderstands the theoretical reasons why social democracy needs some form of democratic socialism. This necessity was nowhere better expressed than in 1970s Sweden. In an economy of relatively low inflation, low unemployment, and high productivity growth, wages have a natural tendency to eat into profits. Capitalists then have a choice: they can either acquiesce to an ever decreasing share of the pie – to their own detriment – or do at least one of three things: raise prices, lower wages, lay off workers.

Now, capitalists operating in a well-ordered social democracy, like 1970 Sweden, can do none of these things. They cannot pass wage pressure onto prices, because inflation is relatively low; they cannot cut wages, because the labour movement is strong and assertive; and they cannot lay workers off, because the demand for labour is institutionally kept high. So they must convince governments to help them to do one or more of these things. This is exactly what the Swedish capitalists achieved in the late 1970s.

The 1976 election was won by the ‘bourgeois parties’ and the Meidner plan was scaled down. In the meantime, the capitalists recouped their losses through a combination of price increases, wage cuts, and increased unemployment. The Swedish social democrats under Olof Palme did not wholly repudiate these policies. Indeed, by the mid-1980s, they had quietly abandoned their post-war commitment to full employment, joining the ranks of neoliberalism, where they remain mired ever since.