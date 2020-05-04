Something for Europeans to celebrate – a new social contract begins to emerge?

COVID-19 has exposed the shortcomings for many companies denying responsibility for their workers, using tax havens and left without operating reserves to respect wages and supply chain orders due to share buybacks.

This week European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders provided important leadership towards establishing a framework for responsible business conduct. He announced a new legislative initiative to ensure companies act to prevent and reduce any negative impacts to workers and communities in their operations and supply chains through ‘mandatory due diligence.

This statement came amid so much unnecessary suffering of working people from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the type of political and economic leadership the world needs after the collapse of public trust in global markets provoked by the 2008 Global Economic Crisis, and now the untold scale of economic challenge for an effective recovery from the pandemic. Commissioner Reynders stressed there should be no delay or postponement - the current pandemic has made human rights due diligence more urgent than ever, and is an essential part of an effective and just recovery.

Duty of vigilance

The announcement comes after years of calls for this legislation from civil society, global and European trade unions, responsible businesses and investors, government ministries in Germany and Finland, and parliamentarians, such as in France where the Duty of Vigilance law is in place. Commissioner Reynders can expect substantial and diverse support over the next year if he maintains his commitment to create effective legislation with teeth – binding obligations, effective sanctions, liability and access to justice, together with the necessary involvement of workers, unions, and affected communities.

Conversely, it is important that policy-makers resist the sharp opposition from vested interests that will issue dark warnings of how this legislation is a ‘cost to business’ that will slow recovery. Far from it. As the pan-European support from responsible business and investors shows, binding human rights due diligence and responsible business conduct is a major boost to sustainable business that can contribute to shared prosperity and security.

It also creates a level playing field that prevents unscrupulous and irresponsible business from undercutting them through externalising their social (worker abuse) and environmental (pollution) costs. Unsurprisingly, investment portfolios of responsible businesses consistently outperform others, and this advantage was sustained in the first quarterof the pandemic in 2020.