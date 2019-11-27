The spectre of President Le Pen haunts France

France is more than double the size of the UK with about the same population. Rural isolation is very real. French political geographers showed how votes for Macron in 2017 depended on proximity to a railway station. Those in cities or close to a railway station voted for Macron. But those who lived 20km, 30km or further from a railway station made their protest about being isolated by voting Le Pen. A car ride of 20 km or more may be needed to see a doctor or dentist or go to low-pay work in a supermarket or care home. In the name of reform and combatting climate change Macron raised fuel duty on cars and reduced the speed limit on national roads outside the autoroute network. The Gilets jaunes protests against the fuel price rise took off as roundabouts into main towns were blockaded and demonstrations in major cities and Paris made headlines. Macron reversed his measures and promised more money for isolated France but he has lost their votes and the GJ revolt rumbles on as a permanent rejection of Macronism.

After the Gilets jaunes, les vestes blancs – white coats – as doctors and nurses protest against working conditions and threaten to link up with railway workers opposed to Macron’s pension reforms in a wave of pre-Christmas strikes. These are not Le Pen voters but they are lost to Macron.

Marine Le Pen becomes ordinary

For Cambadélis, Marine Le Pen has succeeded in shedding the ugly image of her father’s politics. Jean Marie Le Pen has stepped down to allow his daughter a free run to rebrand herself as a national conservative highlighting the four “i’s” of immigration, insecurity and identity and the most important “i” of all – Islam and the so-called “great replacemement” theory that Islam and Muslims are gradually replacing Christian, white France. Marine Le Pen has succeeded in her de-diabolisation (literally “de-devilment”) project of losing the old image of extreme right-wing 1930s style nationalism reeking of Dreyfus generation anti-semitism.

Marine Le Pen’s new project for the municipal elections in 2020 and then the presidential and national assembly elections in 2022 could be called the banalisation of the National Rally so that it becomes just an ordinary right of centre party that it is legitimate to vote for. She hailed the Brexit result and put the UK union flag on her Facebook page but as Brexit turned sour, she dropped calls for a Frexit referendum on leaving the Euro, let alone the EU. Her first test will be the municipal elections in March. If she succeeds in winning control of major towns and cities her profile as heading a party of governance increases.

She is helped by the publicity for her niece, Marion Maréchal Le Pen who has now dropped the Le Pen part of her name. Once the youngest National Front deputy she has now opened a school in Lyon to train young activists in hard right identity politics. She invites Islamaphobe intellectuals to promote their replacement theory and her partner is an Italian close to Matteo Salvini, the immigrant-hating Italian rightwing populist who always speaks with a rosary in his hands. By contrast to Marion, Marine appears almost moderate and conventional.

Shrinking margins

Polls still show Macron beating Le Pen in the second round of a French presidential election in 2022 but by a much smaller margin than in 2017. Unlike 2017 when Macron was the brilliant new boy on the block who easily knocked down Le Pen in TV debates, by 2022 he will have to defend a record that is less than glorious while she can offer herself as the protest vote vehicle for everyone fed up and no longer convinced by Macron. And even if she does not make it to the Elysée she may end up leading the biggest number of deputies in the National Assembly election which always follow the presidential contest, and thus lay claim to being prime minister.

In Spain, Ciudadanos, Macron’s sister party in his pan-European federation, “Renew Europe” crashed to near extinction in elections to the Cortes. Only 2 years ago, Ciuadadanos was being hailed as the new liberal centrist Macronist party for tomorrow’s Spain. But they couldn’t do adult politics and make compromises with the bigger parties and so voters got bored and turned to the hard-right VOX party which plays Le Pen tunes.

Both the former socialist president François Hollande and the top Frenchman in Brussels, Michel Barnier, first elected aged 28 for the centre-right, have also warned that Marine Le Pen could win the 2022 presidency. Macron’s response seems to be to double down on the right. When he launched his bid for the presidency in 2017 he contemptuously refused the offer of a group of modernising, reformist socialist deputies who saw him as the man to bring about an economic modernisation of France with investment in social progress to reduce the wealth and income gaps which by some measures make France more unequal than Britain. Macron wanted nothing to do with centre-left politicians and instead created a new class of deputies and ministers with very little political experience.

This was what came unstuck in the European Parliament elections when he handed the campaign to a French diplomat and technocrat who had never run for election and who led the Macron MEP candidates to their defeat at the hands of Le Pen. In Paris, the jewel in the crown of political power outside national government, there are two Macronista candidates splitting the vote which will allow the long-serving socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hildalgo to keep the job.

Actual values

Now Macron is trying to jump over his deputies and councillor candidates to re-profile himself as a French national conservative. He gave a twelve page interview to Valeurs Actuels, a political weekly far to the right of the Spectator and home to every expression of nationalist identity, xenophobic, racist and anti-EU theory and denunciation.

Macron is making speeches and announcing policy to stop immigration which is little different from Viktor Orban or Matteo Salvini. He has caused consternation in Greece and the West Balkans by saying that North Macedonia – where the social democratic government agreed against huge nationalist pressure to change the nation’s name as a precondition for starting EU accession talks – cannot be allowed to join the EU. Neighbouring Albania, headed by the French educated socialist Edi Rama, has also been told to give up any hopes of getting close to Europe.

The reason is that Albania is a European Muslim nation and about 25-30 per cent of North Macedonia’s citizens are Muslim, though in both Albania and North Macedonia, the Muslims are as European as are Catholics in Poland, Ireland or Spain.