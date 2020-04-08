The applause for society’s vital workforce rings hollow. Give them a raise instead

They include more than the obvious actors in times of crisis, such as the government, military and state institutions. Most have ordinary jobs. Cleaners are fighting Covid-19 with washcloths and soap, exposing themselves to great risk. Farm labourers are doubling their efforts to maintain food production. Storage workers re-fill empty racks as consumers grab more than they can carry. Truck drivers transport critical goods across increasingly closed-off state borders. Home care workers visit the elderly who need medicines and care.

These professions, which we are only now discovering are essential for our survival, share two features. Across the world, vital workers are poorly paid and poorly regarded.

Even in my home country Norway, with low income inequality and strong unions, our nurses, transporters and retail store workers earn half as much as financiers, consultants and advertisers, who are sitting at home these days.

Beyond low wages, those who keep society running also rank low on the ladder of prestige. Cleaners are the prime example. Healthy communities have always depended on the efforts of men and women who wash and sanitize our surroundings. Right now, cleaning is perhaps the world’s most important profession. It is also the least prestigious.

The current crisis forces us to reconsider why this should be the case. Given that grocery store workers, truck drivers and nurses are so vital, why should they earn less than those who are sitting at home, lost in an addictive mix of Twitter, screaming kids and online staff meetings? Why should they rank lower in the hierarchy of prestige?