Three nights with the citizens of Girona

On the ground there were no police to be seen, but when a helicopter passed overhead three generations of families looked to the skies and launched a defiant volley of whistles, jeers and one-handed gestures. The message to the Spanish state was clear.

By nightfall, another large crowd had gathered, this time spreading out through the tree-lined streets and across the roundabout outside the local courts. Countless different conversations melted together, rising and falling in waves, and every so often a wave of rhythmic applause rippled through the crowd. The defiance of the daytime crowd was still present but a new layer of tension had been added, for as the light had faded the police had returned, and now looked out upon a mass of several thousand Catalans demanding llibertat presos politics – freedom for the political prisoners.

Not long after this, the explosions began. By now we were outside a restaurant in Independence Square – just around the corner from the protests and well within earshot. At first we thought the sounds were fireworks being thrown by protesters, but as the atmosphere around us shifted, and local people became increasingly, visibly concerned, it became clear that those responsible were in fact the ones in police uniforms.

Small groups started to drift past our table as they peeled away from the main crowd, but the noise from the main mass of protesters continued to rise. Nerves were fraying, glances sharpening. And then, after a further volley from the police, came the wave of panic as people began flooding into the square. The owner of the restaurant asked us to move inside and, after the next round of explosions sent an even larger crowd rushing passed us, pulled down a latticed metal shutter down over the front door. We understood that this was intended as protection not from the protesters, but from the police.

We escaped during a brief lull, dashing across the square and over a bridge into the old town which, to our surprise, remained relatively quiet despite the lingering sounds of the conflict across the river. Taking shelter in these streets, or even returning to our hotel, was probably the safest course of action. But we soon found ourselves crossing the water once more, following a small crowd which then merged with a larger protest taking place beneath the elevated train tracks. Following the tactics adopted in Barcelona, a large bin had been set alight and placed in the centre of the road, forming a barricade against a line of police that, although out of sight, was clearly the focus on attention and, unsurprisingly, anger.

We worked our way forwards, taking photographs but conscious that, at any moment, we may have to turn and run as I had the night before. That moment arrived within a few minutes when a line of charging police, shields up and batons drawn, drove forwards, forcing the Catalan mass back towards the river. The crowd split as it reached the banks, our section flowing across the bridge while the other fanned out along the banks.

From that position we stood and bore witness as the night unfolded: the creeping clouds of teargas that scratched at the sinuses, the ebb and flow of the determined protesters, the cacophony of cheers and songs that fought with, and often defeated, the near-constant explosions from police weapons. Eventually the police decided to retreat, disappearing into their vans and racing off to another part of the town. The crowd, in response, rushed forward once more, reclaiming this part of their city as another wave of Catalan lyrics filled the air.

By now it was almost midnight and, with a visit to Barcelona planned the next day, we decided to make our way back into the old town as the turbulence behind us began to dissipate. But as we ascended the cathedral steps the violence suddenly returned. We thought for a moment that the protests had finally reached the old town, but quickly realised that it was waves of sound that were in fact crashing into the unyielding cathedral walls before breaking into the alleys and side streets all around.

No matter how this particular night ended, the battle being fought by these people felt to us far from over.

A week has now passed, and as I sit here writing about my brief time in Girona, the clearest image to form in my mind is not the cloud of tear gas rising over the streets, or the burning barricade or the crowds running for cover; but nor is it the beautiful, contorted streets of the old town, the view from the city walls or the awe-inspiring grandeur of the cathedral.

Rather something simpler: a postbox in the middle of town.

It stands on its little patch of ground just like any other, its brilliant yellow paint radiating in the sunlight, while that cheering, whistling, rebellious crowd of all ages marches past, demanding liberty, justice and democracy.

And on it, in sharp black letters, has been written: "Catalonia does not surrender".