Transborder Camp: “if we can't have çay together, it’s not my revolution”

Thus, for Parker, friends and comrades are not primarily those with whom she shares (supposedly or actually) the same experiences, but rather those who have the same attitude towards imperialism and racism. What is important to her is that we don't make the revolution for the others with whom we feel pity, but because we want it for ourselves. "When I listen to the problems of others, it is also very important to say why I am interested in his or her problems", Riadh Ben Ammar emphasizes in the shadow of the big circus tent under which the few hundred activists try to hide from the scorching sun.

"The other illusion is that revolution is neat. It's not neat or pretty or quick. It is a long dirty process. We will be faced with decisions that are not easy," Parker knowingly proclaimed already 40 years ago. The question is: what are the barriers to the process of creating the common and fighting for an equal access to resources and rights for everyone? If we do not have equal access to resources, then we need a process that allows equal access. This process is a challenge and it takes time as well as patience with each other. But if we give ourselves and each other time, listen to each other, and don't get bogged down in the privileges that we have, but instead share and use them, then the chances are not so bad that it will work out sooner or later. This process of building the common takes place as an ongoing engagement with the question of how to wrest the possibility of this common from its impossibility.

On and beyond racism and paternalism

Among many other workshops a workshop on paternalism took place on the second day of the Transborder Camp. It was intended to open a space to discuss the difficulties that arise when people with very different experiences and approaches work together in a project or live together. It was unclear whether it would be a debate characterized by distrust and embarrassing silence or by trust and equal footing. The atmosphere at the beginning of the workshop was rather uneasy and hesitant. Apart from the question of who starts where and how, there was a further ambiguity as to whether the workshop should be open to everyone or only to those people subject to racism. In the end, the workshop was made open to everyone and lasted five hours. Some 150 people stood and sat together, got involved, talked and listened. Some came to use the room to talk about their experiences, their questions or their criticism, others preferred to listen quietly. The workshop began with stories about experiences of racism in the movement and paternalism in a squat.

"We live in a squat in Reims, where we are 120 refugees. When journalists came here, they only asked questions of the white supporters" criticizes a comrade from Reims. Another comrade who lives in Reims continues: "I live in a squat in which many French people live with papers. Once when journalists came, those people insisted that I speak with the journalists. I spoke to them twice, then I refused. I was a victim of racism. Another time, when I handed out plates during lunch, another white supporter told me not to do it, because he wants to do it. Then I went to my room because I was extremely annoyed by that statement. But when I saw him again, I decided to tell him that it's not nice and that if we want to be in solidarity with each other, we have to treat each other with respect, no matter what papers we have".

"I think there are two kinds of racism," a French activist elaborates: "One is when people call refugees 'my children'. And on the other hand, there are activists who believe that everything that refugees say is right. This once led to the fact that an activist who was affected by abuse by a refugee did not go to the police to avoid giving a bad picture of the refugees. I really think that's a problem." So paternalism can be to belittle a person, but paternalism is also when we elevate a person and immunize them from any criticism.

"I think we are already much further ahead than a few years ago" a Kurdish comrade from Germany points out. "Today, we are much more successful than just recently in opening up a common space for people with different access to resources; that means that the people in the space also know about these different accesses and want to start a process. What are the challenges of self-organization? This is a question we have to discuss again and again and share everyday experiences. We know that there is paternalism - but we must also allow ourselves to become friends.

'This means that the focus is not my story of fleeing, but our common history. I got organized in a squat and at the beginning I always thought: yuck where did I end up. They had their fight, I had mine. The people in the squat were very well informed and gave me good advice. And it certainly wasn't equality; that's also not possible at the beginning. But it was a togetherness that was not against each other. It was solidarity that grew into friendship. If we don't see this as a hobby, but take politics into everyday life, then we will also be able to speak on a shared level. It is not a temporary project, it is our life.

'Some of us are confronted with a lot of disenfranchisement and discrimination in this life, others perhaps almost not at all. Nevertheless, we can still have the common stance to fight against disenfranchisement and discrimination and to build structures of solidarity. We are a movement in a movement. New people are joining us all the time. This also means that the experiences must be told again and again. These problems that we are discussing here, we won't just get rid of. Some of us had to fight for our lives, others have no idea about such things. Understanding this as a strength takes us further than just criticizing each other. Of course it needs critical reflection, but above all it needs paying attention to what we have in common."

"You will experience racism everywhere", adds a Spanish comrade, "when in the subway there is talk of pickpockets and everyone looks at me. Or a person turns around, sees a black person behind him and is scared. This is very hurtful, we need to talk more about this." "On the tram they didn't ask me for my ticket, they asked me for my papers," continues an activist from Reims. "Then once again I had to go to the authorities - they simply didn't accept my papers. Then I went there with a white person and they accepted the papers. I was so angry that the officer didn't dare to look at me any more. Another time I was insulted by a racist, so I just punched that white woman in the face. There is racism, yes, but we also have to learn to defend ourselves and not let it ruin our day. We don't have to feel guilty when we are dominant. Yesterday I was in a workshop on self-organisation and people were talking about everything but self-organisation. Nobody interrupted them – that is also paternalism, letting people, just because they are affected by racism or have fled their home, just talk about something that is not the point at all. It is very important that we address things – like yesterday someone said in plenary that it is almost exclusively women in the kitchen here at the camp and that it is not acceptable. And lo and behold, now things have changed."