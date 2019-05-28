What kind of security policy better serves democracy?

Since this statutory duty has been in effect, 4,500 people a year – 12 people a day – are being referred to this PREVENT radicalisation programme. That is quite a lot. One disturbing aspect is that more than half of these are children – including children as young as 3 years’ old have been referred from nurseries for showing signs of radicalisation. It is really beyond belief, trying to imagine what a sign of radicalisation is in a 3-yr.old.

But this also has a huge impact on these public institutions which are spaces of our social rights. In schools, it is harder to teach certain subjects – there is self-censorship. There are reports that Muslim students are being bullied more – there is stigmatising and more racial profiling. In some universities, we have new registers, where we have to say if we are researching certain types of ‘security-sensitive’ topics. It is becoming harder to organise certain types of events on campus: there are long bureaucratic procedures that we have to go through, and events on Islamophobia, PREVENT, and on Palestine have been cancelled as a result of these new policies. Even though PREVENT doesn’t apply here, there was an event at Queen’s Belfast that was cancelled thanks to the standardisation of university practise which has ensured that these restrictions have spread.

As a result, it is extremely difficult for Muslim organisations and Muslim civil liberties and human rights activists to actually partake in democratic discussions within universities. Within the Prevent training for universities , CAGE for example – CAGE is a human rights advocacy organisation you might have heard of – are described as extremists who should only be allowed to speak with certain ‘mitigations’ in place. CAGE is not alone. MEND and other active organisations are constantly being smeared and treated with suspicion, so that our democratic participation is being undermined by these interventions.

Daniel Holder (DH): Going back to the title of our session, I think we find some answers to the question – what type of security does democracy need? – within human rights standards. Because if a state abides by the rule of law, that has to include abiding by human rights law. It follows that if a State’s security policy doesn’t permit human rights violations, it won’t tend to fuel conflict.

If we go right back to the end of the 1960’s and the onset of the most recent period of Troubles, look at the aspects and actions of security policy that involved human rights violations – they were the ones that fuelled the conflict: the use here of torture, the ‘five techniques’ that were the subject of the Ireland v UK European Court case – though now we know that there were at least eight including waterboarding that was used here (although no one used that term until relatively recently, but the testimonies and experiences show that it was exactly that) – these fuelled conflict. Any application of security policy in a discriminatory manner – internment being an obvious example –fuelled conflict.

All those experiences which the other speakers are now relaying in a more contemporary sense, were targeted here at another ‘suspect community’, to use the phrase in Paddy Hillyard’s book title that referred both to people here and to the Irish people in Britain that were being targeted in that manner at that time. Again you could see how that further alienated people from the State.

Also, when you watch some of these awful police programmes that are always misogynist and macho, and always have this thing about how the cops defeat the evildoers by bending the rules and working the outside the rules – the reality is the exact opposite of the case. It is only by the proper application of the rule of law that you do defuse conflict and have a legitimate State. Where you step outside of that and commit human rights violations, you end up fuelling conflict.