What’s next for Romania?

The Romanian results of the 2019 European Elections drew a sharp contrast between this country and its neighbours. While in Poland and Hungary populist parties took the largest share of the votes, pro-European parties in Romania saw a surge in support, with the ruling party, the Social Democrats (PSD) suffering significant losses.

There was a record turnout of 49%, with the voters also given the option to take part in a referendum as to whether the government should be allowed to offer amnesties in corruption cases. 85% voted against the government holding these powers, echoing the European Commission’s concerns about the PSD government’s judicial processes.

#rezist

The large numbers of people voting in the elections and referendum reflect a growing concern about corruption in Romanian politics. Regular anti-corruption demonstrations, growing into the social movement dubbed #rezist, have been taking place in many cities since 2017, when the government proposed the ordinance bills that triggered the referendum. The writer and academic Ruxandra Cesereanu, from Cluj-Napoca, who has been documenting the movement in her journal From Hooligans to #rezist, saw the results as evidence of a newly politicised youth cohort:

‘The European elections can be seen as a success insofar as all the young people who did not vote in the last national elections (either through indifference or because they didn’t think there was anyone worth voting for) were mobilised and voted for change, for new political parties that define themselves as pro-European.

The power of the diaspora

Cesereanu also attributed the losses of the PSD in the election to the power of the diaspora, the three million Romanians living abroad, only 4% of whom voted for the party:

‘Once again the vote of the diaspora had a significant impact, something which was anticipated by the governing powers in Romania who made the voting process as difficult for them as possible.’

Throughout Europe’s major cities and beyond, Romanians queued for up to eight hours to vote, chanting ‘Down with the thieves!’ and ‘Let us vote!’, angered by what they saw as a deliberate attempt from the government to thwart their democratic right by its ineffectual organisation of the voting process.

One such Romanian ex-pat who voted in the elections is George T. Sipos, the Senior International Officer of the University of Missouri-St Louis. Although he has been living in the US for 19 years, Sipos remains very much engaged with Romania through various projects. Discussing the government’s perceived obstruction of the diaspora vote, Sipos commented:

‘If there is one thing that became clear in the way the elections for the European Parliament were organized for millions of Romanian citizens living abroad is that the current government in Bucharest – dominated as it is by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and their respective leaderships mired in corruption scandals and with pending prison sentences of dozens of years – is paralyzed by fear at what its own citizens have to say. The government, specifically the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Teodor Meleșcanu, whose apprenticeship in diplomacy took place in dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu's Foreign Service, and the prime minister, Ms. Viorica Dăncilă, created every obstacle imaginable to prevent hundreds of thousands of Romanian citizens from voting, ranging from limited hours of operation to insufficient voting stamps.’

The frustration of the diaspora found support with the opposition alliance USR-PLUS (which attracted 30% of the diaspora vote) as well as the president Klaus Iohannis, who stated that voting was designed in such a way as to hinder participation and asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Meleșcanu and the Interior Minister Carmen Dan to resign. Although these resignations did not come to pass, Meleșcanu publicly apologised for what he described as the ‘regrettable situations’ which prevented Romanians living abroad from voting.

‘At last, we have justice!’

The day after the European elections, Liviu Dragnea, the former head of the PSD, began a three and a half year prison sentence after the court threw out an appeal against a corruption conviction delivered in 2018. Dragnea was convicted for creating fake jobs for some of his party workers and instructing the head of social services to pay them salaries.