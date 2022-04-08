Securing a job in the TV industry is no mean feat for a young graduate, particularly if you live 300 miles away from London.

When Shannon Hamilton left Ulster University with a first-class degree in media and production, moving wasn’t an option.

“My first job out of university was in fast food,” she said. “I come from a working-class, single-parent background. So I couldn’t just up sticks to London and expect mum to foot the bill.”

After being accepted onto a trainee scheme run by Northern Ireland Screen in 2019, Hamilton cut her teeth working on Channel 4 programmes made in Belfast by independent production companies. The broadcaster spent £5m in Northern Ireland that year.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

It was on a Channel 4 series that Hamilton got her first credit as an assistant producer in 2021. “I went from KFC to TV,” she joked.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries announced this week that the government had decided to go ahead with its plan to sell off Channel 4, following a consultation launched last year.

Part of the justification offered by Dorries was that the proceeds of the sale, which the government hopes will raise £1bn, will further its “levelling up agenda [in] the creative sector” by “putting money into independent production and creative skills in priority parts of the country”.

Critics of the proposal say Channel 4 already offers the UK’s nations and regions training opportunities and hundreds of millions of pounds in funding every year.

Even a group of senior Tories, including former culture secretary Karen Bradley, have come out against the plan. In a letter to the prime minister, they argued that the broadcaster fulfils Margaret Thatcher’s founding vision for it by acting “as an incubator for independent, risk-taking, innovative private sector companies”.

Channel 4 has remained a unique proposition since it was launched in 1982 under the then Conservative prime minister. Although publicly owned, it is entirely privately funded, mostly through advertising revenue. More significantly, it has no in-house production studios of its own: unlike the BBC or ITV, it commissions all its original programming externally.

For John McVay, the chief executive of the Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (PACT), which represents independent production companies and distributors, the results are plain to see.

“It has helped generations of entrepreneurs, self-starters or people who left the BBC saying ‘fuck that, I don’t want to work for Auntie any more’ grow a business,” he said.

Channel 4 hasn’t been quite as forthright in making its case, but it has stressed the economic benefits it brings to the industry, particularly outside London. A report the broadcaster commissioned from accounting firm EY last year found it supported nearly 3,000 jobs in the UK outside London in 2019.

Some have previously questioned Channel 4’s track record on regional productions. Like other public service broadcasters, it has been accused of hitting quotas by using production companies that claim to be regional but are merely outposts of London-based firms.

Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator, tightened the rules on what counts towards Channel 4’s 35% minimum quota for non-London productions in 2019. Last year, Channel 4 produced 66% of its programmes outside the capital, compared to 48% in 2011.