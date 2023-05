The openDemocracy Coronation Quiz

Who was the last king of Ireland?

Which of the following island states will Charles not be crowned king of?

The new country of Bougainville is due to secede from one of Charles’s realms in 2027. Which country is it due to secede from?

The Royal African Company (previously known as the ‘Company of Royal Adventurers Trading to Africa’) was founded by Charles III’s first cousin ten times removed Charles II and his brother, the Duke of York, who went on to become James II. How many people does the website Voyages Database say the firm kidnapped and trafficked across the Atlantic to slavery in British colonies?

In the coronation ceremony, Charles will be given a series of jewels. Many of these are connected to traditions dating back to the Byzantines. One such item is a golden ball called ‘The Orb’. What, according to the royal website, is it meant to represent?

What will Charles be daubed with, in the supposedly holy process that makes him king?

Since 973, the anointing of the monarch has been accompanied by a reading of the biblical verses 1 Kings 1 (38-40). Which composer set this to music for the coronation of George II?

According to reports in 2022, in 2015, then Prince Charles was handed bags of cash worth £2.6m by the former prime minister of which country?

Last year, the official organiser of the coronation was banned from driving for six months after being caught using his mobile phone at the wheel. What’s his title?

Charles’ younger brother, Prince Andrew, who has been controversial in recent years due to his friendship with the serial child rapist Jeffrey Epstein, is expected to attend the coronation. Which of these is not one of Andrew’s titles?

Well, you don't know a lot about the royals. We'll leave it to you to decide if that's a good thing or not

Whether he's your king or not you certainly know a lot about the monarch's history Not bad!