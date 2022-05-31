Bliss was it that dawn to be alive, but to be from Milton Keynes was very heaven.

On Friday 20 May, residents of the Buckinghamshire new town – the home of roundabouts, concrete cows and a thousand jokes about how at least yoghurts have culture – awoke to find they lived in a widely derided town no more.

They would live, from then on, in a widely derided city.

Milton Keynes is one of eight towns being awarded city status to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The others include Doncaster and Colchester (Essex’s third new city in a decade and second in the space of just a few months); Dunfermline in Scotland; Wrexham in north Wales; and Bangor in Northern Ireland (not to be confused with the other Bangor, in Wales, which was, confusingly, already a city).

Rounding out the list were Douglas, the capital of the Isle of Man, and Stanley, in the Falklands. Neither is technically in the United Kingdom, and the latter contains fewer people than a fair-sized housing estate, but we are where we are.

Thirty other towns were left licking their wounds, among them some pretty substantial places, such as Middlesbrough, Bournemouth, and Reading, which has, hilariously, now been rejected four times, leading one to suspect that someone in Whitehall is pursuing a peculiar vendetta. (There would have been 31, except the seaside resort of Marazion was forced to quit the competition after it was revealed that nobody had asked Cornwall County Council’s views on the matter.)

This is, of course, a blow to local pride for those 30 towns. Whether it matters beyond that, though, is an open question.