Climate emergency: the democracy fork

A further reason to be suspicious of panic is that it may be disempowering, in that in emergencies we typically appeal to experts, or submit to external forces. If we panic because the house is on fire, we call the fire brigade – which comes and in a cool-headed and rational, expert (yet rapid and forceful) way, puts out the fire, and (maybe) also tells us what we can do better to prevent future fires. Our experiences of emergency are contained, temporary incidents, which don’t necessarily change our lives. If we have a health scare, and panic and go to the emergency room, it’s because we expect a medical expert to handle the problem in a cool-headed and rational way. Again we might also get lifestyle advice and the emergency experience may give the advice more salience.

A time for panic?

If we want collective, democratic responses motivated in part by emotional engagement, panic is not obviously the best emotion to evoke. On the other hand, as with the lifestyle change triggered by a health scare, adequate rapid cultural change might depend on the sort of dislocation engendered by an acute recognition of an existential threat. As one of us has argued elsewhere, the distinctive characteristic of the new climate movements which have emerged over the past eighteen months is that prominent figures give voice to their own encounter with climate change:

“not as a problem that can be solved or managed, made to go away, or reconciled with some existing arc of progress, but as a dark knowledge that calls our path into question, that starts to burn away the stories we were told and the trajectories our lives were meant to follow, the entitlements we were brought up to believe we had, our assumptions about the shape of history, the kind of world we were born into and our place within it.”

The ability to integrate such experiences within an activist mobilisation is what distinguishes these new movements from earlier waves of climate activism as well as from cultural movements such as the Dark Mountain Project. In this context, ‘panic’ may sit within the range of emotional responses that accompany an existential encounter with the climate crisis. Yet even here, it may not form a helpful basis for action. The speed induced by a sense of panic does not allow for the work of ‘coming to terms’ with the realisations arising from such an encounter. In the absence of this, the experience is in danger of simply reproducing the pattern Kathryn Yusoff describes within the wider discourse of the Anthropocene:

“If the Anthropocene proclaims a sudden concern with the exposures of environmental harm to white liberal communities, it does so in the wake of histories in which these harms have been knowingly exported to black and brown communities under the rubric of civilization, progress, modernization, and capitalism.”

If the temporality of panic is allowed to dominate, there is no time to let ourselves be changed by the ‘dark knowledge’, and we try to hold on – at all costs – to our burning stories of who we thought we were and where we thought we were heading.

More democracy

So far, we have observed the rise of a language of ‘climate emergency’ and, in particular, a mode of political organising around declarations of emergency. We have suggested that ideas of urgency, panic and emergency may drive suboptimal technical policies (especially in modern, technocratic, neoliberal societies where the nuts and bolts of policy delivery are increasingly delegated to technical experts, notably economists, whose predilections for market-based measures are well known).

At the same time, we have recognised a role for these ideas in triggering cultural change which supports more radical climate action. If we are right to see the situation in these terms, then the call for ‘more democracy’ becomes central to hopes of a just and sustainable outcome.

Among the new movements which have been associated with the language of ‘climate emergency’, one stands out for its explicit commitment to the need for more democracy. Extinction Rebellion has been the subject of a range of critiques, some of them well-aimed. In the UK, where it originated, the movement makes three demands on government. The first of these demands is to declare ‘a climate and ecological emergency’, the second is to set an extremely ambitious goal, ‘to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025’; the third is to ‘create … a Citizens’ Assembly on climate and ecological justice’ with a commitment that government ‘be led by’ the decisions of this assembly. This sequence of demands represents the clearest example of a movement making a positive case for an emergency response to the climate crisis which is characterised by ‘more democracy’.

We argued earlier that democratic legitimacy will be essential for strong climate policies to secure the popular support which they will require if they are to be sustained. Yet the failure of existing democratic institutions to produce and implement such policies has contributed to the demand for declarations of emergency. Forms of deliberative democracy, such as citizens’ assemblies, offer to do more than grant legitimacy to climate action: deliberation has been shown to improve the outcomes of a process, introducing diverse knowledge and experience, triggering new ideas and innovations.

In response to Extinction Rebellion’s call for a Citizens’ Assembly, some commentators have asked a difficult question: what if such assemblies don’t endorse the sort of urgent programme which the underlying science suggests is probably essential? Aren’t current consumers likely to be too self-interested and conservative to recommend sweeping change? There are multiple answers to this, the least satisfactory of which would be: ‘Then so be it … at least they are deciding democratically on suicide!’ However, we believe there are more reasons to be hopeful, even if the assemblies cannot directly involve future generations.

There is evidence for the capacity of citizens’ assemblies to produce radical solutions that lie outside of the expectations arising from conventional means of gauging public opinion. Participants in such deliberative processes are engaged in collective reasoning, rather than simply reproducing consumer logic. The potential support for radical policies is easily underestimated, since measures of willingness to take voluntary action when fellow citizens are not obliged to do the same are misleading: there are common expectations of fairness and collective action, and a deliberative process can unlock this hidden potential in a way that the electoral competition for votes or the tick-box choices of a referendum would not allow for.

On the other hand, there are important critiques of the citizens’ assembly model in particular: for one thing, if citizenship is the criterion for participation, then how do immigrants without citizenship have a voice, or other countries affected by the decisions an assembly makes – let alone future generations? Decision-making on the scale of countries like the UK risks perpetuating resource colonialism by the rich world in the name of climate action. These problems are not introduced by the citizens’ assembly model – they are already present within our existing democratic system – the concern is that this model of deliberative democracy may not offer a way beyond them. For this reason, we would suggest that Extinction Rebellion’s demand for a Citizens’ Assembly is approached as a marker of the direction of travel which is called for if there is to be something like ‘emergency democracy’ in response to the climate crisis, rather than a destination in itself.