The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened.
While on bail, he has shared images of himself interacting with children and teenagers in his local community. The Tories declined to withdraw the whip following the arrest, though the MP agreed not to attend Westminster while the investigation was going on.
He has continued receiving personal donations and gifts in the meantime, including a “private holiday” funded by a donor linked to an all-party parliamentary group on which he sits.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.
“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime. A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.
“He was taken into custody and has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-May 2023; an extension to his bail is being sought.”
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.