Cash-strapped local councils across the UK plan to spend more than £3.8m of their own money on events to mark the coronation of King Charles III this weekend, openDemocracy can reveal.

Some councils are spending tens of thousands on celebrations from their already stretched budgets despite having been forced to cut services and raise taxes to avoid bankruptcy.

The findings come months after warnings that councils need to find an extra £2.4bn this year to cover energy price rises and inflationary cost pressures.

Among the councils spending the most is east London’s Barking and Dagenham, the fifth most deprived local authority in the UK, which is planning to spend £155,000 over the weekend.

Help us uncover the truth about Covid-19 The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened. Make a donation

Dominic Twomey, the deputy leader of the Labour-run council, admitted in March that the borough’s finances were at breaking point after years of central government cuts and rising demand.

“We’ve already delivered more than £175m in savings since 2010 and there’s a further £5.689m planned this year – we’re reaching the point where there’s nothing left to cut,” he said.

Conservative-led Bromley Council is spending £50,000 on coronation celebrations, which it said will be taken from its community fund, usually reserved for grants to charities.

Last year, Tory council leader Colin Smith vetoed a proposal by the Labour opposition leader to give community groups grants to open warm banks for residents struggling to heat their homes and additional funding for food banks during winter on cost grounds.

Labour opposition leader Simon Jeal said he didn’t oppose the spending, but that “it’s odd the Conservatives don’t fund celebrations for any other sorts of events”.

Jeal showed openDemocracy a Labour proposal put forward in February to create a £5,000 fund for residents to run community events for a range of occasions including Eid, Remembrance Sunday, Black History Month, Pride month, Chanukah and Chinese New Year. He said the Tories rejected the plan.