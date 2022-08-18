At the height of the pandemic, as hundreds were dying each day, Ivan Andino was travelling across London on a crowded Tube carriage to clean an empty office.

Ivan works for Mitie, one of the UK’s biggest outsourcing companies, and cleans Vodafone’s global headquarters, which take up five floors of a glossy Paddington high-rise.

While Vodafone’s staff were sent home when COVID cases were peaking, Mitie insisted Ivan and his colleagues continue cleaning, rather than placing them on furlough.

“We were made to come in every day to deep clean an already spotless office,” Ivan recalls. “Inevitably, I got sick and so did all of my co-workers.”

In June, Mitie announced profits of £167m, boosted by £429m of government COVID contracts in its annual results. But Ivan says his pay hasn’t kept up – Mitie agreed to a small rise only after a campaign led by his union, the IWGB. With inflation now reaching 10% and rents rising by 13% in London since last year, he’s worried about providing for his daughter.

“I have a colleague who works two jobs already, he also is a delivery worker, and he is still struggling,” says Ivan, who is 39 and originally from Ecuador.

Like many low-paid workers in the UK, Ivan and his colleagues were disproportionately affected by the pandemic. They were more likely to be exposed to greater health risks, have their earnings reduced, or lose their jobs altogether, according to the International Labour Organisation. Now low-earners are also bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis because they spend a higher proportion of their disposable income on food, energy and fuel.

Many of those who are being hit the hardest were on the front lines of the pandemic. Claire, 45, has worked as a carer for seven years. In April, she was evicted after falling into rent arrears. She now lives with her brother.

The pressures of the job started to affect Claire’s mental health even before the pandemic, but her condition worsened when she was unable to see family or friends to avoid potentially exposing the residents of the care home she worked at to COVID.

Claire has had to rely on food banks four times in the past five years and borrow money from her family to get by, despite being in work. Just over 70% of care workers are paid below the Real Living Wage, which campaigners say is the minimum wage needed to meet everyday needs and is currently set at £10.85 in London and £9.50 for the rest of the UK.

“Carers are paid such little money, really, for such an important job. You go into people’s homes and sometimes you’ll be the last person that they see if they’re dying, or the only person they see at all. I don’t know how that can be,” she says.

Alan Hiscutt, who manages an elderly people’s care home in Southampton and has worked as carer for 15 years, has seen many people leave, particularly after the gruelling experience of working in care homes during the pandemic.

“It was the constant hand washing leaving you with cracked skin, the blisters and rashes and from wearing full PPE for 12 hours a day and having to do that for 50, 60, 70 hours a week. Those are the sacrifices that people don’t talk about but that’s what the care workers were going through,” he recalls.

“And then for them to be told as a group: ‘There’s no money for you’? Most of them just shrug their shoulders and go: ‘We didn’t expect it anyway.’ Because that’s how social care has been treated for such a long time.”

Alan fears that the cost of living crisis could now push more care workers into poverty.

“I met someone recently who is doing double shifts – working 20 hours for multiple days a week – just to get by,” he says.

Domiciliary care workers, who drive from client to client, are particularly squeezed by the rise in fuel costs. Some, but not all, are reimbursed by their agency. One carer, who did not want to be named, told openDemocracy that she was walking for hours a day between jobs because she can no longer afford to fill up her car.

Many of the people care workers look after are also vulnerable. “Quite often care workers turn up at a house and there’s no milk or bread. So they’re having to buy these elderly people basic necessities out of their own pocket, and then it can take weeks sometimes to get that money back,” says Alan.

There are now more than 160,000 vacancies in the care sector, a shortage prompted by an exodus of workers. The top reasons given for leaving are low pay, poor working conditions and burnout, according to a government survey.

The lack of carers has had a knock-on effect on hospitals, which are now having to keep patients on wards for longer rather than discharge them to a care setting.