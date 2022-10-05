A group of influential rights organisations have signalled their strong support for openDemocracy’s “public interest” journalism in the face of legal threats, in a joint statement calling for government action.

Earlier this year openDemocracy and other media outlets published separate stories on a UK-registered company, Jusan Technologies Ltd, and a Kazakhstan endowment fund, the Nazarbayev Fund.

The Nazarbayev Fund is a Kazakhstan university and schools endowment fund, associated with the former president Nursultan Nazarbayev. Jusan Technologies Ltd is a UK-registered company that controlled over $7.8bn in gross asset value.

According to the reports, the Nazarbayev Fund owned a controlling stake in the UK company via an intermediary until late 2021, raising questions as to why a British company held some of Kazakhstan's wealth.

As a result of its reporting, openDemocracy is among the media outlets, including The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, that have been threatened with legal action by lawyers instructed by both the Nazarbayev Fund and Jusan Technologies Ltd.

But news of the legal threats has generated a surge in support for openDemocracy’s reporting. A crowdfunding campaign has already raised £40,000 to help with ongoing costs. This latest intervention – a strong statement of support from a range of respected organisations – builds pressure for the legal action to stop.

The statement – signed by campaign groups and NGOs ranging from Index on Censorship to Global Witness – urges the UK government to follow through with promised measures designed to stamp out the use of UK courts to close down public-interest journalism.

Two of the groups behind the statement – Index on Censorship and Article 19 – have issued an alert to the Council of Europe’s platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists.