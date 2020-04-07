Apocalypse now: the conspiracy theories of the radical right

Conspiracy theories create insecurity. If malevolent forces are said to manipulate everything on earth—the economy, politics, society, vaccination, agriculture, education, media and life itself—it affects the sense of security and normalcy that people need to feel in order to live ordinary lives.

If such a threat is said to be against culture and the identity of a group of people, threat perceptions can become personal. If governments are said to be puppets in the hands of such malevolent forces, it affects public trust in the democratic political system. Public servants who were once trusted and elected by the people could suddenly be seen as strangers—members of a secret cabal who plot against their citizens.

Conspiracy theories create beliefs that teeter on the edges of a real world and a fictitious one. If the difference between the real world and an imaginary one can no longer be recognised (due to the shadowy forces that are said to be at work), then it’s no longer a normal state of affairs; reality has become alien.

Such a strange place can justify extreme reactions that are simply not necessary in an ordinary world. The breakdown of normal state of affairs, real or imaginary, is crucial to making people wary and letting them develop threat perceptions to the point where they justify and even resort to extreme reactions.

What are the ideas behind the key conspiracy storylines that help create beliefs framing and justifying the cause of the radical right? Why does the radical right have to embrace radical traditionalism, achieve ethno-nations for the ‘master races’ (or majority ethnic groups), and defend ethno-cultural identities in the first place?

It’s due to a perceived threat: the potential elimination of ethno-cultural identities of the European people and then the ethno-cultural identities of the rest of the world. In fact, ethno-cultural identities are part of individual and group identities. In the real world, there is no arbitrary threat that tries to strip a person of his or her ethno-cultural heritage, made up of one’s ancestral customs, beliefs, and traditions. In fact, racial and ethnic identity development is an effortless process similar to language acquisition that runs through children’s infancy to adolescence and is considered a major cognitive milestone.