Countering the radical right, back to basics

Our response to the radical right must be to utilise existing structures and tools rather than re-inventing the wheel. We have seen most notably within Prevent how the emphasis has shifted from looking at terrorist ideology toward a wider set of socio-economic factors as contributing to an individual’s vulnerability to being drawn into terrorism. Any practitioner will tell you there is never just one factor that makes a person vulnerable to being drawn into terrorism. Lift the hood and you will find a range of overlapping and complex needs. These sometimes necessitate an ideological intervention, but in my experience by no means always. Often, the factors that draw an individual into engagement with terrorism are rooted in the real world of mental ill health, domestic violence, marginalisation, and the neglect of legitimate fears and concerns.

We have observed this mainstreaming phenomenon most acutely in relation to the Channel programme, under which local safeguarding practitioners deliver bespoke interventions with individuals vulnerable to being drawn into terrorism. In 2010, when Channel was still a pilot programme, the vulnerabilities associated with being drawn into terrorism could have been incorporated within the existing Children’s Safeguarding policy, alongside topics such as domestic violence and bullying. However, given the prominence of the threat posed by terrorism and rather than adapting existing processes, the Government developed the separate Channel process. As a result, the Government’s inter-agency guidance on “Working Together to Safeguard Children” stipulated that “all local authority areas should have an agreed process in place for safeguarding vulnerable children and young people susceptible to violent extremism”. However, the mechanism for those who were assessed as being vulnerable to being drawn into terrorism was seen as separate to the existing safeguarding processes at a local level. Indeed, in the 2011 Prevent Review, Channel was described as a multi-agency process “working alongside safeguarding partnerships and crime reduction panels”. However, we can see how the language associated with the Channel programme has evolved since its original inception to the way in which it was framed in the Counter Terrorism & Security Act of 2015, which states: “Section 36 of the CT&S Act places a duty on local authorities to ensure that Channel panels are in place for their areas. It is not prescriptive on how these panels take place in practice and it is acknowledged that a separate and bespoke Channel panel would be a disproportionate use of resources in some areas”.