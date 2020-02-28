We need to talk about Kieron, but also about those around him

In a recent piece by CARR Policy and Practitioner Fellow William Baldet, who is a CVE (Countering Violent Extremism) practitioner in his day to day job, he argues that ‘all individuals who are at risk should be supported’ from being drawn into terrorism. His reference to Kieron’s story, a 15-year-old boy for whom Prevent intervention was too late, indeed suggests that not enough is being done. I agree – but not about the same thing.

In positioning myself as a critical scholar of Prevent, I do not see my role as one who should critique and vilify the agenda, but one who should challenge the norms and narratives that underpin it. This, for some anti-Prevent activists is simply not enough. For others, more pro-Prevent if you like, this critical lens is counter-productive and will never see the good in Prevent. I suggest that, instead, a critical lens enables us to do exactly what William advocates for in his piece – to understand ‘our responsibilities in relation to the Terrorism Act’ and Prevent.

These responsibilities, I argue, are not only towards those who find themselves subject, or vulnerable, to an ever-widening net of Prevent-related concerns, but also those who are at the centre, or the first point of call, in establishing who that net is for and those who end up caught up in it. I respond to William’s piece then, in arguing that his notion of ‘oversimplifying’ risk as ideology and the subsequent broadening of Prevent’s scope that this entails, might well work in preventing the Kieron’s of the world from ‘the shadow of a criminal conviction’ in theory, but in practice, for some, ‘interventions and support to all individuals’ simply doesn’t exist.

In demonstrating my case within this debate, I similarly draw on real life stories which have been taken from my forthcoming doctoral thesis to ground my response to William’s piece in the voices of those who are experiencing Prevent on the ground. They explore two very different ways in which this extension of Prevent to all individuals ceases to be felt; for them, not enough is being done.

A safeguarding officer

For Rebecca*, Prevent became a central part of her role following the Counter Terrorism and Security Act in 2015 which mandated all public sector workers, including education institutions like hers, to take ‘due regard’ in the need to prevent individuals from becoming engaged in terrorism. Though she had already been engaged with the agenda, the 2015 legislation now made it a requirement that she do so and thus the Prevent duty, as it is known, became embedded through a safeguarding framework, ensuring all staff within her institution knew what their Prevent duty was and how to spot signs that one of their students, or fellow staff members, might be becoming radicalised or have the potential to.

This also meant putting in place a system that meant once staff spotted vulnerabilities that might lead to these processes of radicalisation, like those listed in the below table 1., otherwise known as the ERG22+ risk factors used by the UK government to determine someone’s risk to becoming engaged in terrorism or extremism, they would know what to do.