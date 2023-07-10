There was a high risk that Northern Ireland's health and social care sector would not be able to manage an emergency and that financial resources were lacking, a document from 2018 has revealed.

The 2018-19 risk register for Northern Ireland was shown during the Covid-19 inquiry on Monday, where Michael McBride, the chief medical officer for Northern Ireland from 2006, gave evidence.

Chief counsel Hugo Keith asked McBride whether “there was a significant level of concern” about this risk and if a lot “had to be done on quite a number of fronts in order to make sure that the risks [could] be properly mitigated?”

McBride could not remember this specific issue being raised but emphasised that “pandemic flu and the risks associated with it has always been on the departmental risk register”, adding that “the issue would be discussed on more than one occasion”.

There was also a very high risk that financial resources were “insufficient” for public health in Northern Ireland, according to the risk register.

The document showed how the risk that “available financial resources” were “insufficient” and would “not be deployed effectively to ensure that essential services are maintained and the strategic objectives for the HSC [health and social care] and public safety are progressed,” was high.

McBride, who is listed as the senior responsible officer (SRO) on the document, said this was likely to have worsened since 2018.

Asked whether this risk continued into 2020, McBride said: “Yes, and probably it has deteriorated since that time.”

McBride also raised how the lack of ministers in Northern Ireland impacted the ability to prepare for a pandemic. The collapse of Northern Ireland’s power-sharing agreement in 2017 meant it had no government for three years.

“I think that there is absolutely no doubt that the absence of ministers did have a significant impact on our ability to initiate new policy and develop policy,” he said. “I think, specifically in relation to health, there is no doubt that it has been very challenging.”

Tomorrow, the former first minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, will give evidence.

The inquiry continues.