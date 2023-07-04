The Welsh government’s former health minister has accused Westminster of ignoring letters and stonewalling meeting requests – and said it hampered the nation’s preparation for a pandemic.

Vaughan Gething, minister for health and social services from 2016 to 2021, told the UK’s official Covid inquiry that Westminster “did not take ministers and officials from the devolved governments seriously”.

Gething said ministers including Matt Hancock had taken months to respond to correspondence, or even failed to respond altogether.

Helen Blackwell KC, counsel to the inquiry, asked the former health minister if “strained ministerial relations [had hampered] pandemic preparedness in Wales”.

Gething responded: “Yes, I do think they had an effect,” adding: “We would request meetings, we wrote on a number of issues… it took a very long time to get a response and that isn’t an accident.”

He blamed the UK government for the lack of cooperation, saying ministers should have been more pragmatic.

“You don’t have to like the person on the other side of the desk, but you should from time to time meet,” he said.

Gething, who is now minister for the economy, was also questioned about stockpiles of personal protective equipment (PPE) held in advance of the pandemic that were meant to last 15 weeks.

An Audit Wales report, ‘Procuring and Supplying PPE for the Covid-19 Pandemic’, published in April 2021, highlighted that these stockpiles were exhausted far quicker than this, with supplies of aprons only lasting for six weeks and gloves for a week and a half.

The former health minister admitted that “our collective planning assumptions did not stand up against reality”.

The inquiry also saw a 2014 report titled ‘Wales Health and Social Care Influenza Pandemic Preparedness and Response Guidance’. This document indicated that the Welsh government had been advised to make preparations to deal with 12,000 to 15,000 excess deaths over a 15-week period.

During the first 12 weeks of the pandemic there were 2,257 deaths involving Covid-19 in Wales.

But Gething admitted that “we were not as prepared as we could and should have been” to deal with the numbers of people who died, and this lack of preparation meant there was “additional pain for bereaved families”.

The inquiry continues.