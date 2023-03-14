This story is a perfect illustration of the UK’s approach to global vaccine access: incompetence mixed with disregard for the lives of people around the world. A policy shaped more by a politician’s desire for positive media attention and the demands of the pharmaceutical industry than by what experts said could save the most lives.

It’s estimated that a more equitable vaccine rollout could have saved at least 1.3 million lives globally in the first year alone of the pandemic – that’s one preventable death every 24 seconds. My father’s was one such life.

No vaccines available

I moved to the UK from Tanzania in 2009 to pursue my career as a journalist and presenter. I come from a family of doctors and medics, my husband and younger brother among them. But when Covid-19 struck, we were helpless like everyone else, trying to feel safe in a pandemic that knew no boundaries. Like so many families worldwide, we were particularly worried about older family members, especially my father, Mohammed Kassam Dewji, who was then 83.

When vaccines started to become available in the UK, in January 2021, my father had access to nothing in Tanzania. You couldn’t even pay to get a vaccine; there just weren’t any. Protection was out of reach of everyone, even the rich. The disparity between the UK and Tanzania – whose populations are quite similar in size – gave us goosebumps.

I remember being constantly on edge because he had no protection and there was no guidance from the government or authorities in Tanzania about social distancing or how to protect yourself. It was all self-led.

In March that year, Covid-19 arrived at my family home via my niece who is a school teacher. My father fell ill. We watched in horror from a distance as he tried to fight the virus, but in the end the disease took him.

Sakina with her father Mohammed Kassam Dewji

Since Dad passed away, I can’t find closure. My faith gives me the strength to move on, but it remains painful because his death was avoidable. He could still be alive today if he’d had access to the same vaccines that we did here in the UK.

These new revelations give us an inside view on a policy that was obvious from the outside: the UK government deliberately took vaccines from poorer countries. This short-sighted policy didn’t just hurt those of us with family abroad, it also harmed Britain's most vulnerable, who were forced to continue shielding due to multiple new waves and mutations that developed in countries where vaccines were not yet available.

In the end, Hancock’s panic hurt all of us.

But Hancock’s move to divert supplies intended for vulnerable people in the Global South is just a small part of the picture. We know Big Pharma was also lobbying hard to ensure that their monopolies on vaccines – and the profits they generated – were prioritised above all else.

The UK government heeded their call, standing shoulder to shoulder with the pharmaceutical industry as one of just a handful of nations that opposed a waiver on corporations’ intellectual property rights on Covid-19 products – a waiver that could have turbo-boosted global supply and access.

Like openDemocracy, I've been trying to explore the wider story, to find out who in the pharmaceutical industry Matt Hancock and then-prime minister Boris Johnson met and communicated with during the pandemic. I too have struggled to get answers to these questions, even via Freedom of Information requests.

Gross profiteering and inequity cost my father his life. We must learn the lessons of the Covid-19 vaccine apartheid and ensure that Global South countries have the right and the capacity to produce their own vaccines, in order to ensure their own supply and the safety of their populations.

The structural power imbalances in global health, including intellectual property monopolies, played out to deadly effect in the pandemic. They will kill millions more unless they are dismantled, and we stop allowing the lives of people in the Global South to be sacrificed in order to sustain pharmaceutical profits and political careers in the West.