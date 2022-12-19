Since the beginning of the pandemic, delays in the UK’s asylum process have soared. This has had a particularly severe impact on young people, who are spending longer periods in accommodation that is often unsuitable and isolated. Their mental health and wellbeing suffers as a result. Now, a new short film – which you can watch below – sheds light on these experiences. Here, Arjana* – a young Albanian woman seeking asylum in the UK – explains how.

As young asylum seekers in the UK, Covid was a particularly difficult time for us. While the whole world was trying to accept the idea of lockdown and staying indoors, this new form of isolation was cutting off what sparse networks of support we had left.

We had already been stripped of most of our basic human rights since arriving in the UK – including the right to study in higher education and the right to work and provide for ourselves – so being told not to leave the house or mix with others was not shocking to us. But for many of us, it was the final straw.

During Covid we struggled in silence, without being able to talk about it. Some of us managed to get through it and some of us gave up. It was hard to accept that no one cared about what we were going through and that no one wanted to hear us out – but, unfortunately for us, that was the reality.

Some of us received vital support through charities such as the Shpresa Programme, which supports Albanian refugees and migrants in the UK, but there was only so much they could do. That was when we realised it was time to speak up.