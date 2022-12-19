This is how the ‘Lives on Hold: Our Stories Told’ (LOHST) project, a collaboration with researchers at several UK universities, came about. It took place at a time of great uncertainty for young asylum-seekers. We felt forgotten and betrayed by the system that was supposed to care for and support us, so it was difficult for us to believe that there were still people who wanted to help.
We met with the researchers and explained why it was so important for us to tell our stories. We didn’t just want to answer their questions; we wanted to determine what questions they should be asking and to whom. For the first time we felt hopeful and powerful, but most importantly, we felt seen, heard and understood.
We started working on the project with great enthusiasm. We conducted interviews, created our website, analysed data, created an animation and produced a documentary film. Throughout our journey, we felt supported and protected. We felt safe.
We managed to conduct around 70 interviews with unaccompanied children and young people seeking asylum, as well as more than 50 interviews with professionals. For once, we weren’t only a subject of research; we were the ones researching. We were given the chance not only to tell our own stories but also to delve into the stories of other young people like us.
It wasn’t easy to share part of our lives – and I don’t think it will ever be – but we did it. Not just for us but for all the others that have been suffering in silence. At last the world will get to hear and see our side of the story.
*Arjana is a young Albanian seeking asylum in the UK, who has asked to remain anonymous. They are involved in the co-production of the ‘Lives on Hold: Our Stories Told’ (LOHST) research project.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.