No-deal Brexit planning was among the best preparation for “any future crisis” facing the UK, according to Michael Gove.

The government has frequently been forced to defend its decision to focus resources on crashing out of the EU over preparations for a potential pandemic.

Now the levelling up secretary has insisted the exercise, known as Operation Yellowhammer, had armed ministers and civil servants with the tools to tackle “any future crisis”.

“I think that the preparation for EU exit in and of itself was some of the best preparation that could have been undergone for any future crisis,” the Surrey Heath MP told the UK’s official Covid inquiry today.

Help us uncover the truth about Covid-19 The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened. Make a donation

“It is the acquisition of general skills in crisis management that is among the most useful ways of ensuring that we have pandemic preparedness.

“Of course, it is possible that had a particular meeting or had a particular work stream been taken forward, then we might have identified something that could have strengthened our ability to weather the pandemic.

“But nowhere have I seen, outside one or two scholarly articles, anyone suggesting that government should be orienting its work towards the particular type of pandemic that Covid was to become.”

Last week, the inquiry heard Brexit preparations had forced Northern Ireland to “cannibalise” departments in the run up to the pandemic.

Evidence from Scottish officials last month also blamed no-deal planning for hampering pandemic readiness.