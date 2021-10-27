43 Lords have financial interests in fossil fuel industry

Forty-three members of the House of Lords have a financial stake in the oil and gas industry, prompting accusations of “unethical” conflicts of interest.

Analysis by The Ferret news website shows that 33 of them own shares worth at least £50,000 each, across 19 fossil fuel companies. Ten more have jobs in the sector – advising firms, or acting as chair or director.

Almost one in ten Conservative peers has financial interests in oil and gas. A further 17 peers without political affiliations also have financial interests in the sector, as do three Labour peers. Five of the 43 are Scottish politicians.

Greenpeace today accused politicians of being “worryingly cosy” with the fossil fuel industry. A spokesperson said: “How can these powerful people be trusted to seize the opportunities of the green industries of the future, when they directly benefit from propping up business as usual?”

The peers include Lord Browne of Madingley, the former chief executive of BP, who now sits on the board of directors for an arm of Bahrain’s National Oil and Gas Authority. When speaking in Parliament about energy and climate change, Browne has had to declare his “very extensive” financial interests.

Browne also has roles at other oil companies, such as German firm Wintershall Dea and L1 Energy, an oil and gas investment company controlled by a Russian billionaire.