Dark Money Investigations: Investigation

All-Party Parliamentary Groups: search the data

Explore Westminster's unregulated network of special interest groups – and who is funding them

Tatev.jpg
Tatev Hovhannisyan
17 February 2022, 12.00am

More than £25m has been pumped into unofficial parliamentary groups by external donors in the past four years. You can search the data below to find out who’s behind them – and where they get their money from.

All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) often have complicated structures that can obscure the true source of funding. As well as receiving donations from private businesses, they can also use lobbying firms to act as secretariats – giving the private sector enormous influence in Parliament.

Some MPs are members of a large number of APPGs, often taking overseas trips funded by donors. The Scottish National Party’s Lisa Cameron is a member of 81 APPGs; Conservative MP Peter Bottomley is a member of 71, and crossbench peer Viscount Waverley is a member of 61. Meanwhile, the Tory MP Andrew Rosindell is the chair of more than 20 groups.

External donors who fund APPGs come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from well-known charities and industry associations to arms companies and big tech.

Related story

APPGs_infographic_(1).png
17 February 2022 | Tatev Hovhannisyan , Peter Geoghegan , Ben Quinn
Revealed: Unregulated MPs’ groups took more than half their funding from private sector – including health and tobacco firms and big tech
  • The donations included below include both cash and benefits-in-kind, which are recorded as approximate values.
  • A couple of declarations are limited due to space, but are given in full on the official APPG register.

Read more

View all in Dark Money Investigations
Had enough of ‘alternative facts’? openDemocracy is different Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData