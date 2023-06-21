Embattled Tory MP Bob Stewart hid his directorship of a foreign defence company controlled by a controversial Azerbaijani businessman while sitting on Parliament’s influential defence committee.

An investigation by openDemocracy and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has found that Stewart failed to declare his role at the Luxembourg-registered firm.

A former member of Westminster’s standards committee said the failure “looks like a clear and serious breach” of the rules.

It comes a week after Stewart, the Conservative MP for Beckenham, was charged with a public order offence over an alleged racially aggravated incident in December.

The latest revelations centre on Stewart’s hitherto secret directorship of Ksantex SARL, a provider of defence equipment and advice, between February 2015 and July 2017. During this time, he was a member of the House of Commons defence select committee, which is tasked with overseeing the work of government on defence issues.

“It would be difficult to describe something which is more of a conflict of interest than this,” the SNP’s constitutional affairs spokesperson Tommy Sheppard told openDemocracy.

MPs are required to declare all relevant outside interests on the Register of Members’ Financial Interests within one month of election and any changes to their interests within 28 days. Stewart failed to declare his position in the two and a half years that he was a director or at any stage since.

Parliament’s own guidance states that the register’s purpose is “to provide information about any financial interest which an MP has, or any benefit which they receive, which others might reasonably consider to influence his or her actions or words as an MP”.

When asked by openDemocracy why he hadn’t registered his interest in Ksantex, Stewart said: “I believe I had already registered my interest in that group of companies in 2012.”

That year, Stewart did declare a consultancy arrangement with a separate company, VES Consultancy (UK) Ltd, where he earned £3,000 per month for the “provision of leadership/planning training and advice”. Stewart’s declaration said the work lasted for one year from 1 July 2010.

But there is no mention in the register at any stage of his two-year directorship with Ksantex SARL.

VES Consultancy (UK) Ltd, which was dissolved last year, didn’t have any obvious corporate links to Ksantex SARL, so it was initially unclear why Stewart considers them part of a “group of companies”.

But there is another significant person, beyond Stewart, who connects the two firms: a French-Azerbaijani businessman called Khagani Bashirov, who served time in jail in relation to an investigation into the disappearance of funds from the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

Commenting publicly for the first time, Bashirov confirmed to openDemocracy that he controlled both VES Consultancy (UK) Ltd and Ksantex SARL.

Shadowy connections

Bashirov was mentioned during the proceedings of the UK’s first Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO), which was brought against the wife of Jahangir Hajiyev, the former chairman of Azerbaijan’s state bank, in 2018.

UWOs hand authorities powers to investigate individuals, often corrupt foreign officials, who are suspected of having laundered stolen money through UK assets. They also ultimately ease the confiscation of these assets if the individuals are unable to explain the sources of their wealth.

In the 2018 proceedings, the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) named Bashirov as being connected to Hajiyev, who was jailed for 15 years in 2016 after being convicted of being part of a major fraud and embezzlement that saw tens of millions of pounds disappear from the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).

The NCA revealed in a witness statement that Bashirov was also jailed in Azerbaijan in relation to an earlier investigation into the disappearance of tens of millions in local currency from the same bank. Bashirov served a four-month sentence from September 2010 to January 2011.

Bashirov confirmed to openDemocracy that he did spend this time in jail, but said he cooperated with the authorities in Azerbaijan and the NCA, adding that his “criminal record is clean everywhere”.

He said his relationship with Hajiyev had soured because he (Bashirov) had worked with the Azerbaijani authorities to return bank assets to the state.

“Our relationship started to deteriorate in early 2013 and totally ended in November 2015,” he said. “He told me that I had betrayed him.”

Bashirov said he met Stewart “once or twice” and hired him to help with his consultancy business.

“I wanted to start providing economic consultancy services to my clients and the presence of such a consultant could be a great help to me,” he told openDemocracy.