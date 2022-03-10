One of the Tory party’s biggest donors is a major investor in Russia’s state-owned oil firm, Rosneft, openDemocracy can reveal.

Energy firm Mercantile & Maritime (MME), whose UK subsidiary gave the Conservatives £500,000 during the 2019 election campaign, is a co-investor in a massive Rosneft oil project.

Rosneft is close to Vladimir Putin and has been supplying fuel to Russia’s troops in Ukraine. The business is largely state-owned and is run by Igor Sechin, a key Putin ally who has been sanctioned by the EU, leading to France seizing his superyacht.

Sechin has not been sanctioned by the UK.

Conservative business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng pressured British energy firm BP over a similar deal with Rosneft, prompting BP to announce its exit from the partnership. However, neither Kwarteng nor any other Tory minister has criticised the MME/Rosneft deal.

MME and a second Tory-linked company, Vitol, both bought shares in Rosneft’s giant ‘Vostok oil’ scheme in June 2021.

Both firms are energy traders, organising the buying and shipping of oil and gas, and ship Rosneft oil. The trade that has faced less immediate threats of sanctions because of a Western need for Russian fuel.

But the 2021 Vostok deal turned them from traders into investors in the Russian firm.