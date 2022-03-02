Revealed: Russian army’s football club channelling cash through London

The football club is one of several sports teams at CSKA Moscow, which also has basketball, ice hockey and volleyball squads – although Bluecastle Enterprises is linked only to the football team.
The CSKA clubs have received support from Russia’s state-owned oil company, Rosneft, which announced in 2020 that it was working with the country’s Ministry of Defence to build a new sports complex. The project, for CSKA’s hockey team, included two skating rinks and an arena in the centre of Moscow.
Putin had encouraged Rosneft’s involvement in CSKA, saying he “agreed with Rosneft that they must, no, may support the ice hockey club”.
Rosneft’s chief executive, Igor Sechin, also holds a position as chair of CSKA’s Supervisory Board. The ex-KGB agent has been described as “Russia’s most powerful oligarch” and is a close ally of Putin’s.
Rosneft had teamed up with British oil giant BP for its Arctic exploration, which has faced heavy criticism from environmental campaigners. But after pressure from Boris Johnson’s government, BP announced on Sunday it would offload its $14bn stake in the Russian company.
“BP has operated in Russia for over 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues,” a BP spokesperson said. “However, this military action represents a fundamental change.”
On top of the financial impact on CSKA Moscow, the invasion of Ukraine has also sparked protests among some of the clubs’ players. At the weekend, the Russian basketball star Tornike Shengelia announced he would be walking out on CSKA Moscow in protest against the invasion of Ukraine.
“I do not consider it possible to continue playing for the Russian army club,” he said, adding that he was leaving Moscow to join his family in Spain.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.