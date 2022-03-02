Revealed: Russian army’s football club channelling cash through London

The Russian army’s football club has been channelling cash through a London-based owner, openDemocracy can reveal.

It comes days after CSKA Moscow, formerly the official football team of the Russian military, was hit with US sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The club is chaired by Vladimir Putin’s personal adviser, Maxim Oreshkin.

Its Russian holding company was placed under sanctions last week. But an investigation by openDemocracy and SourceMaterial has found 22% of shares in the team are held by a firm registered in east London called Bluecastle Enterprises Limited – which has not been placed under any sanctions and is still listed as “active” on the UK’s business register.

Although some of its directors are British, records show the UK company is controlled by CSKA’s president, Evgeny Giner, who is the business partner of one of Vladimir Putin’s key political allies.

The remaining shares are owned by Russia’s VEB bank, which the US has accused of helping to prop up the country’s defence capability, and which was also placed under US sanctions last week.

It comes after repeated warnings that the UK’s opaque company laws are ripe for abuse by those connected to Putin to stash assets.

Experts have already warned that CSKA could dodge the sanctions by switching owners.

The news about the role of a British business comes amid renewed calls for Boris Johnson’s government to tighten the rules on oligarchs channelling money through the UK.

Last week, openDemocracy revealed that more than 600 British companies set up in the past year are actually being controlled from Russia.